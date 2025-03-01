Steelers Load Up On Offense In New Seven-Round Mock Draft

With the NFL Combine underway, it is fully NFL Draft season. With draft season comes mock drafts where analysts, media members, and fans predict what each team is going to do to help build its roster in hopes of competing for the Lombardi Trophy. Today, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network released a seven-round mock draft, one in which he has the Pittsburgh Steelers loading up on offense.
With the Steelers’ first pick, Infante has them selecting Missouri WR Luther Burden III.
“Luther Burden III’s production dropped in 2024 compared to his All-American 2023 season, but the tools are all still there,” Infante wrote. “He’s elite after the catch with the ball-carrier vision, contact balance, and lateral quickness needed to make him a home-run hitter on any given play. If he continues to develop as a route runner, the sky’s the limit for the Missouri product.”
Burden’s numbers dropped last season, catching only 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns compared to 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. But Burden is still capable of being an elite receiver as shown by his 2023 numbers. Even with this drop in production, Burden is still the second or third wide receiver off the board depending on how you classify Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter.
Burden is 6000, 206 pounds, giving him a solid size at receiver If the Steelers select him, he won’t need to step in a WR1 right away because they still have WR George Pickens. Burden can develop behind Pickens while he, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson all compete for the WR2 spot. That competition should bring out the best in all of them.
In the second round Infante once again has the Steelers addressing the offense by selecting Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins.
“Najee Harris is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and with bigger needs on the Steelers’ roster, they might be better off saving the money and drafting his replacement at running back instead,” Infante wrote. “Quinshon Judkins would be a strong addition to the Steelers’ backfield, as he has the ball-carrier vision and big-play speed to make him a threat just about any time he touches the ball.”
Judkins stands 5115 and weighs 221 pounds. He split carries with TreVeyon Henderson last season while helping the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff. Despite sharing time, Judkins ran for 1,064 yards on 194 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. He also pitched in 22 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his ability in the passing game.
Judkins would be a great selection if Steelers RB Najee Harris does walk, but that isn’t for certain. However, if Harris leaves in free agency the Steelers would be smart to pair Jaylen Warren with another running back. Warren has impressed since joining Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but has been in a time share with Harris. In addition, Warren has gotten hurt a few times and if he goes down Pittsburgh must have a capable running back to turn to given that it wants to be a run-heavy offense. If Harris signs elsewhere, Judkins and Warren would be a great one-two punch if the Steelers have the chance to draft Judkins.
In Round 3 Infante has the Steelers finally addressing their defense with Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish.
“It’s entirely possible Jacob Parrish goes higher than this in real life,” Infante wrote. “A recent riser up boards who’s still flying somewhat under the radar, he is a smaller yet sticky coverage cornerback with a high football IQ and an aggressive mentality attacking the ball.”
Parrish is a three-year collegiate player who had an impressive junior year, recording 50 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and eight pass breakups. He stands 5096 and weighs 191 pounds, which is on the small side and may pigeonhole him to the slot.
Pittsburgh desperately needs help in the slot after the failed experiment with CB Cameron Sutton after he returned from suspension and an up-and-down season from undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. Parrish is very talented and could fill a hole that has been begging to be filled since CB Mike Hilton left in free agency after the 2020 season. Steelers Depot’s own Jim Hester wrote the scouting report on Parrish and gave him a second-round grade.
In the fourth round, Infante has the Steelers selecting Ohio State QB Will Howard. Howard had a great year for the Buckeyes, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions as he led the Buckeyes to a national championship. Howard had a great game in Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame in the national title game, completing 17 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns en route to winning the CFP MVP.
At 6042 and 236 pounds, Howard’s size stands out in this quarterback class. Though he’s not viewed as a superstar prospect, I don’t know if he would last to the Steelers in the fourth round. He played really well with NFL weapons at Ohio State and proved to be a gamer through his College Football Playoff performances. However, the Steelers should avoid drafting a quarterback before the fifth round this year. The Steelers have plenty of holes, and drafting a quarterback that late usually means they’re going to be a backup. I’d much rather Pittsburgh address beefing up their defensive line or adding depth to their offensive line with their first four picks rather than take a risk on a quarterback.
In the fifth round, Infante finally has the Steelers going offensive line, selecting Alabama A&M G Carson Vinson. He stands 6060 and weighs 314 pounds. He played at Alabama A&M for five seasons where he started 48 games and was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches All-America second team last season. Vinson was also selected as the Phil Steele 2024 SWAC offensive lineman of the year.
Taking Vinson in the fifth round would be a good move. Pittsburgh’s guard depth is thin, assuming OG James Daniels leaves in free agency. Vinson has proven to be a good collegiate player and could develop behind Isaac Seumalo. Depending on how he looks in training camp he could also potentially push RG Mason McCormick for a starting spot.
Pittsburgh addresses the defensive line with its first pick in the seventh round, selecting Iowa DT Yahya Black. Black is a large man, standing 6056 and weighing 336 pounds, but wasn’t overly productive in college. He played five collegiate seasons and only recorded 117 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for a loss.
At the Senior Bowl Black told Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle that he wishes he had more pass-rush production. That lack of production likely caused him to drop to Pittsburgh in Infante’s mock draft. Given Black’s measurables (which includes 35-inch arms) the Steelers should take a flyer on him in the seventh round. He is a big man who could help plug the run, and if his pass-production improves he could be a big plus.
With the Steelers’ second seventh-round selection, Infante has them taking Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism III. Chism had an impressive senior season, catching 120 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns. With those stats he is certainly worth a look in the seventh round.
Chisam stands 5101 and weighs 195 pounds. He was not invited to the NFL Combine but attended the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl where Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark listed him as a “winner” of the game for his four-catch, 43-yard performance.
Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney interviewed Chism at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
With Pittsburgh’s final selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, Infante has the Steelers selection Oregon State OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan. He spent his first three seasons at Colorado before transferring to Oregon State for his redshirt senior season. At Oregon State, Christian-Lichtenhan gave up only two sacks and was penalized just once. Standing i6082 and weighing 328 pounds, he could be a good addition as depth for starting OTs Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones.
Overall, I think Infante went a little too offensive-heavy in this draft. The Steelers need to address defensive line earlier than the seventh round. Pittsburgh got run all over by the Baltimore Ravens down the stretch and right now after DT Cameron Heyward, there is a lot of uncertainty. That needs to be fixed and it can’t wait until the end of the draft.
As a recap, here are the prospects mocked to the Steelers in Infante’s seven-round mock draft.
#21 Luther Burden III/WR Missouri
#52 Quinshon Judkins/RB Ohio State
#83 Jacob Parrish/CB Kansas State
#122 Will Howard/QB Ohio State
#163 Carson Vinson/G Alabama A&M
#225 Yahya Black/DT Iowa
#231 Efton Chism III/WR Eastern Washington
#247 Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan/OT Oregon State