Steelers Lineman, Broadcaster Craig Wolfley Dead At 66

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman and longtime Steelers broadcaster Craig Wolfley has died. He was 66. WDVE confirmed the news Monday morning, announcing his death while broadcasters who knew him immediately sent out condolences and reactions.

Per Wes Uhler on WDVE, Wolfley was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, ‘Wolf’ as he became known, spent a decade in Pittsburgh from 1980-1989. Primarily playing guard, he made 102 starts with the team across 129 games. He spent multiple seasons as a full-time starter, making 16 starts with Pittsburgh in 1981, 14 in 1983, 13 in 1985, 12 in 1987, and 16 in 1988. He shifted out to left tackle for that 1988 season before being replaced by John Jackson in 1989.

A free agent after the season, Wolfley signed with Minnesota and spent his final two years with the Vikings, appearing in 24 games with two starts.

After his playing days were done, Wolfley became a longtime broadcaster for the team. Hired in 2002, He worked as a sideline reporter and booth analyst, replacing the late Tunch Ilkin following his death in 2021. The two were teammates and best friends and broadcast partners, making up a long-time trio along with play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove.

“It’s beyond friendship,” Hillgrove once said of Wolfley and Ilkin via the Pro Football Researches Association. “I don’t think anyone in the history of the league has been in that close of a proximity for such a sustained period of time as they have. We’re talking 41 years. It’s a brotherhood, and it’s probably something deeper than that. I can’t explain it.”

UPDATE (10:22 AM): Pittsburgh Steelers’ Team President and Owner Art Rooney II has released the following statement on Wolfley’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Craig Wolfley, a beloved member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family. Craig was an outstanding player who brought both toughness and heart to the field during his 10 seasons with the Steelers. As an offensive lineman, his grit and dedication were essential to our success, contributing to the solid foundation of the Steelers’ offensive line in the 1980s and 1990s. His work ethic and commitment to excellence were felt both in the locker room and on the field, and his leadership was always evident.

Following his retirement from playing, Craig seamlessly transitioned into a broadcaster, providing insightful commentary and analysis as part of the Steelers Radio Network. His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans, and his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community.

On behalf of the entire Steelers organization, we offer our deepest condolences to Craig’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Though a matter to be decided later this offseason, Pittsburgh will need to replace Wolfley in the booth alongside new announcer Rob King, who took the job in 2024 following Hillgrove’s retirement from calling Steelers games.

Away from football, Wolfley was strong in his faith and active within church groups and the community around Pittsburgh. He often spoke during Pittsburgh’s annual ManUp events hosted by Mike Tomlin that regularly included other Steelers.

Known for his jovial personality and hilarious quips, it’s a loss for a Pittsburgh broadcasting community that’s experienced several in recent years. Ilkin died from ALS in September 2021 while Stan Savran died in June 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Long-time Pittsburgh Penguins’ broadcaster Mike Lange died last month.

Our Scott Brown covered one of Wolfley’s keynote speeches, telling the tale of facing DT Joe Greene in practice. You can read that below. Wolfley gave that speech at the 2023 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete banquet, waiving his appearance fee in one of many charitable acts that also defined him.