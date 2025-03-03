Steelers Land Explosive Offensive Playmaker In PFF’s Post-Combine Mock Draft

With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, the focus in the NFL landscape shifts back to mock drafts before looking ahead to free agency, as the homework is all but done, notes are nearing completion, and the picture is nearly painted on more than 300 prospects coming out of the week in Indianapolis.
A number of prospects showed out at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Combine, which has generated quite a bit of buzz for them moving forward.
One of those names is Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who blazed his way to a 4.29 40-yard dash with a 1.49 10-yard split. Though he didn’t do the 3-cone, short shuttle, vertical or broad jump, Golden’s 40-yard dash was jaw dropping, which has him the talk of the Combine.
That seemingly solidified him as a first-round pick, and Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema — in his post-Combine mock draft Monday morning — paired Golden with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall, plugging a sizable hole for them.
“Golden was a blazer in the 40-yard dash, posting a position-best 4.29-second time. The crazy part is that top speed isn’t even why he wins as a receiver; he wins with good routes, quick footwork and reliable hands,” Sikkema writes regarding Golden at No. 21 overall to the Steelers. “Throw in that elite speed, and I don’t think he will get out of the first round. He even has a chance to be the first receiver off the board.”
In Sikkema’s mock draft, Golden was the second receiver off the board, behind Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan at No. 4 to the New England Patriots. He was one of three receivers in the first round, with Luther Burden III going to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 32.
Golden is a name that is gaining steam from a Steelers perspective, considering their need at receiver opposite George Pickens, along with the style of play and the fit he’d be in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah even compared Golden to former Steelers standout and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes after Golden ran a 4.29 40-yard dash and measured in at 5110, 191 pounds at the Combine.
One could argue that the defensive line is a bigger need for the Steelers and considering the likes of Oregon’s Derrick Harmon and Michigan’s Kenneth Grant were still on the board at No. 21 the trenches defensively should have been the way to go, but the Golden appeal for the Steelers makes a great deal of sense.
Throughout the pre-draft process leading up to the Combine, Golden was the most-mocked player to the Steelers in Pro Football Focus’ draft simulator. That should continue after his great performance at the Combine.
In his scouting report of Golden for Steelers Depot, Jim Hester compared the Longhorns receiver to former Green Bay Packers standout receiver Greg Jennings.
“Golden can play all receiver positions due to his versatility, ability to win downfield, route running, and explosiveness. He is truly a weapon on offense, dependable, and can be relied upon to get open in any area of the field. There is no system where he wouldn’t fit in seamlessly. To say whether he can be a No. 1 WR option on a team eventually is debatable, but he can come in and be a high-impact starter right away. Golden showed a lot of similarities to Greg Jennings this past year at Texas,” Hester writes.
Last season at Texas, Golden hauled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, helping lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals. During his time at Texas and Houston, Golden amassed 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also returned kicks, with two kick-return TDs in 2023.