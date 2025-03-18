Steelers Have Surprisingly Low Turnout For Oregon Pro Day

Though the Oregon Ducks have about as many draftable prospects as any school for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t greet them with a big turnout. According to Draft Diamonds, the team only sent area scout Kelvin Fisher to watch the Ducks’ workout Tuesday.

It’s not shocking to see neither head coach Mike Tomlin nor general manager Omar Khan attend. Rarely do either travel west of the Mississippi River. But it’s surprising to not see a positional coach make the trip, especially DL Coach Karl Dunbar for the Ducks’ multiple d-line prospects. It’s a long flight but worth it if the Steelers are considering DL Derrick Harmon in the first-round. Positional coaches and higher-ups populated the event. Just not from Pittsburgh.

So far, we know the Steelers sent DBs Coach Gerald Alexander to South Carolina to work out S Nick Emmanwori, a possible first-round selection.

Oregon boasts several draftable defensive linemen, including a possible first-round target. On paper, Harmon should be in the mix as the Steelers’ first-round pick at No. 21 overall. A transfer from Michigan State for the 2024 season, Harmon broke out with an 11-tackles-for-loss, five-sack, two-forced-fumble season. Athletic, powerful, and versatile, his build and long arms profile similarly to Cam Heyward. At the NFL Combine, Harmon measured in at 6044, 313 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms. He ran an impressive 4.95 40-yard dash.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. linked Harmon to the Steelers in his latest mock draft.

Jamaree Caldwell is a later-round pick and profiles as an interior plugger. A Combine invite, he measured in at a stocky 6021, 332 pounds with 32-inch arms. First attending a JUCO, he spent time at Houston before transferring to Oregon for 2024. Our scouting report highlighted his ability to clog run lanes and require “four hands,” double-teams in the running game with an NFL comp to B.J. Raji. We gave Caldwell a third-round grade and Pittsburgh drafting him could kick Keeanu Benton out to defensive end in the Steelers’ base 3-4 front.

Last year, the Steelers broke a nearly 15-year streak by drafting Washington OT Troy Fautanu in the first round despite not having the team’s general manager or head coach attend his Pro Day workout. Instead, the Steelers sent OL Coach Pat Meyer while Fautanu was brought in for a pre-draft visit. We’ll have to see if Harmon, or anyone else from Oregon, is brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Other notable Ducks prospects include potential first-round pick OT Josh Conerly Jr., DE/EDGE Jordan Burch, WR Tez Johnson, TE Terrance Ferguson, RB Jordan James, CB Jabbar Muhammad, and QB Dillon Gabriel.

At 154 pounds, Johnson is one of the draft’s lightest prospects in recent memory but is quick and athletic. Ferguson had one of the best tight end workouts at the Combine while Gabriel set the NCAA record for total touchdowns.

Below, check out our reports on all the notable Oregon prospects we’ve profiled so far. We also have an interview with WR Traeshon Holden.

