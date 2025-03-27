Steelers Find Themselves In ‘Awful Situation’ Hoping And Praying Aaron Rodgers Signs, Analyst Believes

With Russell Wilson off to the Big Apple to play for the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers and 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers find themselves at a crossroads when it comes to the musical chairs at quarterback across the NFL landscape.

Rodgers visited the facility last Friday, and all indications seem to point to him signing with the Steelers. Yet, two full weeks since the start of the new league year, Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision and appears to be in no rush to do anything just yet.

For former NFL offensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody, the Steelers — through their own doing — find themselves in an “awful situation” waiting for a decision from Rodgers.

“Isn’t it amazing that Aaron Rodgers hold all the cards for the Pittsburgh Steelers? I mean, what a precarious situation to be in if you’re the Steelers organization. But I mean, listen, it really is. Aaron Rodgers has gotta be your guy,” Woody said Thursday on Get Up, according to video via ESPN. “And I don’t know how much longer the Pittsburgh Steelers can wait. They have to wait here, but there’s not many options left for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously we know the draft is coming up and I think it’s almost pretty obvious that the Pittsburgh Steelers are gonna have to draft a quarterback.

“I don’t know when, but it’s probably gonna have to be pretty high. But the fact that you find yourself right now, hoping and praying that Aaron Rodgers comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, is an awful situation for the Steelers.”

After losing Justin Fields to the New York Jets early in free agency and missing out on Sam Darnold before he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers have set their sights on Rodgers at the QB position. Though Wilson made it known he wanted to return to Pittsburgh, the Steelers never seemed interested in making that happen with him, leading to him signing with the Giants.

So now, it seems like the only options for Rodgers are to sign with the Steelers or retire. However, the Vikings are still lurking as a possible destination, though that seems unlikely at this point.

But Woody raises a good point. It’s a really poor situation to be in for the Steelers, waiting on a decision from a 41-year-old quarterback. Granted, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph in the fold and have made it clear they feel comfortable rolling with him as the starter if need be, but they very clearly want Rodgers and are reportedly pursuing him “aggressively.”

The meeting in Pittsburgh with Rodgers last Friday reportedly went very well, so at some point Rodgers needs to make a decision. The problem is, the Steelers don’t have any other realistic options to turn to, so they have to give Rodgers all the time he needs.

They did this to themselves, and it’s an awful spot to be in, period.