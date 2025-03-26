Steelers Fail To Fulfill Rooney’s Offseason ‘Priority’ As Wilson, Fields Sign Elsewhere

When the owner of the ballclub sets an agenda, that is likely to be followed, right? Normally, the Pittsburgh Steelers are pretty good about loosely sticking to the plan to fulfill Art Rooney II’s offseason priorities, but the same can not be said of this offseason.

“I think they’re both capable quarterbacks, and my preference would be to sign one of them,” Rooney said via the Steelers website in late January. “So that will be the priority, and I think that gives us the best opportunity to move forward.”

The Steelers have always been an organization that values continuity. It’s hard to build sustainable or long-term success when there are so many moving pieces every year. The QB situation has been anything but stable since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Justin Fields, who started the first six games for the Steelers last season, signed with the New York Jets on a two-year deal. Russell Wilson, who started 12 games, including the playoff loss, just agreed to terms with the New York Giants today. With both QBs moving on, the Steelers have failed to fulfill Rooney’s top priority.

In the past, when Rooney said the Steelers must improve their running game, they drafted Najee Harris in the first round. When he said the offensive line needed to improve, they drafted three linemen with their first five picks.

It is a bit surprising to see them break from that pattern, but they can still fulfill one part of what he said.

“We’ve got a whole quarterback room to fill, and so there’s jobs open in there. And so I wouldn’t be surprised if we look in the draft as well,” Rooney said. “Either this year or next and, and so that’s gotta be the priority.”

The Steelers have already brought in Louisville QB Tyler Shough for a pre-draft visit, and they’ve reportedly met with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Texas QB Quinn Ewers during or before their Pro Days. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac also reported that they have an interest in Ohio State QB Will Howard and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin failed to deliver one part of Rooney’s desire, but could they make up for it by taking a quarterback at some point in the upcoming draft?

He did mention they would be looking for a quarterback in the draft either this year or next, but the failure to sign Wilson or Fields could place additional urgency on the situation.

The backdrop to this whole situation is that the Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make up his mind. Whether he signs or not, a quarterback could be in play during the draft.

When the owner says jump, you typically jump. Don’t forget that when it comes time to draft next month.