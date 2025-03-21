Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attends Michigan Pro Day

Though not in their usual numbers, the Pittsburgh Steelers still had a presence at Michigan’s Friday Pro Day. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was in attendance, per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press.

Mason Graham did field drills but didn’t run at Michigan pro day today. Good contingent of defensive personnel turned out to watch Michigan’s draft prospects today inc ex-Lions assistants Teryl Austin (now with the Steelers) & Todd Wash (Panthers). Ex-Lions GM Bob Quinn also here — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 21, 2025

An annual trip for Mike Tomlin, he and Omar Khan remained in Pittsburgh to host QB Aaron Rodgers on his visit to the team facility. A good reason to miss out on the trip.

The Wolverines have a slew of draftable prospects, including a pair of first-round defensive lineman. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are the school’s big names. Graham is regarded as the top d-lineman in the class and projected to go within the top 10 picks. He’s unlikely to be a Steelers target.

But Grant is squarely in play to be Pittsburgh’s pick at No. 21. A rare blend of size and athleticism, he could turn in a sub-5 second 40-yard dash if he runs today.

Our scouting report noted Grant’s ability to be more than just a 330-pound run stuffer. In his report, Jim Hester concluded:

“This is not your typical nose tackle of yesteryear that can be phased out of games. Grant is a dominant two-down DT with the potential to be a three-down impactful player as a pass rusher. He should test very well athletically in the pre-draft process and has all the hallmark traits you typically see for guys his size. His ability to come in and be a high-end run defender early in his career and an ascending pass rush development should have plenty of NFL teams interested in him. I think that he could play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front, depending on what teams want him to do.”

We compared Grant to Dontari Poe and gave him a first-round grade. Grant was also my choice in my latest Steelers mock draft.

Elsewhere, Will Johnson is a likely first-round pick and competing to be the first cornerback selected. Injuries hampered his 2024 season and limited him to just six games. In three years with the Wolverines, he recorded nine interceptions and despite the shortened final season, still recorded a pair of pick-sixes.

TE Colston Loveland isn’t likely to work out today due to a shoulder injury but will be one of the top two tight ends drafted. He’s jockeying with Penn State’s Tyler Warren to be the first at his position off the board.

Other noteworthy prospects include DE/EDGE Josaiah Stewart along with RBs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards.

We’ll update this post if we spot other Steelers personnel below and there is likely at least a scout accompanying Austin. Below are scouting reports on all the Wolverines’ prospects we’ve written up far.

