Steelers Claim OG Lecitus Smith Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed offensive guard Lecitus Smith off waivers from the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero via NFL waiver wire.

Two players the #Patriots cut recently were claimed off waivers today: Guard Lecitus Smith is headed to the #Steelers, while LB Curtis Jacobs joins the #Titans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2025

A sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, Smith has appeared in 18 NFL games with three starts. With the Patriots in 2024, he played in eight games with one start, technically starting in Week 8 against the New York Jets but functioning as a tackle-eligible who logged just three offensive snaps. He logged just five snaps with New England.

The bulk of his NFL snaps came with the Cardinals, logging 209 as a rookie. Most of that came in a three-week span that included starts in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams and Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers. At Virginia Tech, Smith primarily played guard but as a senior started one game at left tackle.

Per Pro Football Reference, most of Smith’s 2022 snaps came at right guard (202). Across 123 preseason snaps with the New England Patriots, he logged 79 snaps at left guard, 41 at center, and three at right guard. His five regular-season snaps came at either fullback or tackle-eligible.

In addition to the Cardinals and Patriots, Smith also has spent time with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers.

At the NFL Combine, Smith checked in at 6033, 313 pounds with 31 7/8-inch arms. He ran a 5.18 40-yard dash with a 1.79 10-split. At his Pro Day, he jumped 25.5 inches in the vert and put up 25 reps on the bench press.

Smith has been on the Steelers’ radar before. Pittsburgh worked him out in October 2023 but did not sign him. He will attempt to add offensive line depth after several veterans left the team in free agency. OT Dan Moore Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans, OG James Daniels left for the Miami Dolphins, and C/G Nate Herbig took a deal with the Washington Commanders.