Steelers CB Darius Slay Hopes To Be On Right Side Of Aaron Rodgers ‘Slicing And Dicing’ Defenses For A Change

Darius Slay spent seven years watching Aaron Rodgers tear it up in the NFC North, the two formerly division rivals. Some years on, now, he is hoping that they can share a locker room. That would mean going against him even more, albeit on the practice field, but the six-time Pro Bowler embraces it.

“Shoot, he was in Green Bay slicing and dicing, so hopefully one of these times he’s slicing and dicing and we’re on the same team”, Darius Slay said of Aaron Rodgers potentially joining him with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his introductory press conference.

Despite his many games against Rodgers, Slay hasn’t ever had the good fortune to intercept him. Back in 2022, while with the Eagles, he talked about it being his “Mount Rushmore” of interceptions. He didn’t get the interception, but he did get the win.

The Packers actually finished 8-9 that season after an excellent three-year run. That was the last season for Rodgers in Green Bay, thereafter leaving Slay’s conference for the Jets. Now the two could unite with the Steelers, and the prospects for those in the locker room are tantalizing. Those on the outside might be less enthusiastic, admittedly.

“However it goes, I’m here to play ball”, Slay said of whether the Steelers manage to sign Rodgers or not. “I’ll let the front office handle the front office because I trust the front office, and whatever we need to do is what we’re doing. I’m just ready to rock”.

Darius Slay, obviously, plays on the other side of the ball, but at how high a level? The Steelers signed him after the Eagles released him, even after trading for Donte Jackson a year ago. Though Slay is 34, some believe he still gives them a high floor, not dissimilar to Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Both Slay and Rodgers know what it’s like to win a Super Bowl, the latter earning his at the Steelers’ expense. That was quite a while ago, however, while Slay is a defending Super Bowl champion. Pittsburgh hasn’t even competed for the right to go to the championship in nearly a decade.

And they are hoping that veteran players like Slay and Rodgers can help get them back there. They might not have much left in the tank, but the Steelers don’t believe they are far away. Perhaps they are not on the verge of winning a Super Bowl, but surely, they could win a playoff game. Right?