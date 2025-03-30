Steelers Add To Receiving Corps In Recent Mock Draft

Another day, another mock draft. This time by way of Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports. In it, he has the Steelers addressing the offensive side of the ball, adding some more juice to their recently refined wide receiver room with Luther Burden III.

“Let’s assume the Steelers end up signing Aaron Rodgers, relieving the pressure of having to draft a quarterback, such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, in the first round,” wrote Stackpole. “Adding Luther Burden III gives Pittsburgh much-needed WR depth, especially with the enigma that is Georgia Pickens entering the final year of his rookie contract.”

It’s no secret that the Steelers have a laundry list of needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Chief among them is at the quarterback position, but as Stackpole lays out, in this scenario, they would end up with Aaron Rodgers as their guy.

Despite already bringing in DK Metcalf this offseason and re-signing Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek, adding a weapon like Burden could prove to be a good investment. First of all, Stackpole addresses a very real scenario where adding Burden alleviates the headache in a year when Pickens becomes a free agent. There are already rumors swirling that the team is not looking to extend him this offseason, so a world exists where he is playing for a new team in 2026. Adding Burden saves the team the desperation of finding an immediate replacement.

He also adds an element to the team they don’t currently have. Often compared to Deebo Samuel, Burden is a compact, strong yards-after-the-catch receiver. Putting a skill type like that in the slot would be wildly beneficial for an aging player like Rodgers, giving him a big-play outlet at all times. Personally, I think he’s more dynamic than that. He’s arguably the most twitchy receiver in the class, which could be honed in to make an elite route-runner. If he can do that, he has the requisite speed to be moved anywhere out wide from X to Z.

Luther Burden is an absolute freak with the ball in his hands This is all from the same game pic.twitter.com/8L5vu7hylt — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) March 28, 2025

Picking Burden does overlook some other potentially more pressing needs. Defensive line and secondary are still major concerns for me. On the line, there isn’t much to offer outside of Keeanu Benton and Cameron Heyward and their run defense suffered as a result of it. In the secondary, the team is hoping a one-year rental with Darius Slay stabilizes the position opposite Joey Porter Jr., but only time will tell. Moreover, if either Porter or Slay goes down, who is left to pick up the pieces? Brandin Echols is a potential option, as is Cory Trice Jr. but he has been injured more than he’s been healthy in his career.

Trading a second-rounder for Metcalf this year essentially makes him the team’s pick for the second round, so would it be wise to invest twice? Whatever the answer is and wherever the team is leaning, expect to get a clearer view as we inch closer to draft day.