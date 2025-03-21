Steelers 2025 Salary Cap Update – Friday Morning – March 21

It’s been a busy offseason so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially since the start of the new league year a little more than a week ago. With the bulk of the Steelers’ free agency moves for 2025 behind us, and with the full details of WR DK Metcalf’s new contract known as of Thursday night, I can provide a rough estimate as to where the team sits when it comes to its 2025 salary cap space.

First, let it be known that as of Friday morning, we are still awaiting the exact contract information for QB Mason Rudolph, WR Scotty Miller, WR Ben Skowronek, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT Esezi Otomewo, S Juan Thornhill, DT Daniel Ekuale, and CB James Pierre. While that list is lengthy, I do have a rather promising idea as to what the 2025 salary cap charges will be for all of them.

Based on the contract estimations I have in place for the eight unreported players above, I now have the Steelers $38,701,295 under the cap when it comes to their Rule of 51 number for 2025. While that amount might not be exact, it should be remarkably close. At worst, the team is probably right around $38 million under the cap as it enters Friday.

With roughly $38 million in available salary cap space as of Friday morning, the Steelers still obviously have more than enough room to accommodate an expensive one-year contract for a veteran quarterback such as Aaron Rodgers.

While signing a veteran quarterback such as Rodgers to a one-year contract without any void years would likely eat up most of the Steelers’ remaining salary cap space, it’s important to keep in mind that an offseason contract extension for OLB T.J. Watt would result in his current salary cap charge of $30,418,695 decreasing drastically. In fact, that Watt cap charge decrease would probably come close to covering the outstanding annual cap expenses the team expects to have closer to the start of the 2025 NFL regular season.

So, are the Steelers done in free agency at this point? Well, other than the addition of a veteran quarterback such as Rodgers on an expensive contract, probably so. The team still can sign several players to one-year veteran benefit contracts moving forward and it likely will. Additionally, should a bargain player come along at some point, the Steelers could potentially afford another one. Outside of that, however, I think we have now seen the more important additions as being over with, outside of the quarterback position, obviously.

Below is my updated salary cap data table for the Steelers based on several estimated contracts. Remember this table of data is only an estimation but it does account for all players added by the Steelers through Thursday night. If you have any questions about the team’s current salary cap situation, please feel free to ask them in the comments below.