Some In Steelers Organization ‘Would Rather Have Joe Flacco Than Russell Wilson,’ Thinks Breer

Most of the quality free agent quarterbacks have been signed. That leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tough spot. They’re reportedly waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers, but he could choose to go elsewhere. Russell Wilson is also still available. Perhaps a reunion with him is one the table for Pittsburgh. However, insider Albert Breer believes that there are people in the Steelers’ building who are adamantly against re-signing Wilson, thinking they could target a different veteran quarterback.

“I think there are people there that would rather have Joe Flacco than Russell Wilson,” Breer said Monday on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel.

It’s fair to criticize how Wilson played last year. He was the Steelers’ starting quarterback during their five-game losing streak, including the playoffs. When he took over for Justin Fields, he initially helped elevate the Steelers’ offense. However, that did not last.

Still, it might be unfair to blame all of the Steelers’ problems on Wilson. He was part of the problem, but they had other issues. For instance, their defense, which was supposed to be their strength, turned into a weakness. They were plagued by miscommunication and missed tackles. That unit made mistakes unbefitting its level of talent.

In 11 games last year, Wilson went 6-5, throwing for almost 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Compare that to what Flacco did. In eight games, and only six starts, Flacco threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That includes coming off the bench after Anthony Richardson got hurt and helping the Colts beat the Steelers.

For a 39-year-old backup quarterback, that isn’t awful. Most Steelers fans will remember Flacco for his time with the Baltimore Ravens, helping them win a Super Bowl. However, those days are long behind him. Flacco might still have some gas left in the tank, which he showed when he helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs in 2023. Going into the season with him as the starter might not go well, though.

One of the biggest issues with Wilson is his age. He’s been sapped of much of his athleticism, and he’ll likely only continue to regress. Flacco, now 40, is older than Wilson, and he hasn’t started for a full season since 2017. That doesn’t sound like a reliable starter.

It’s unclear who Breer could be talking about within the Steelers who would prefer Flacco over Wilson. He’s talked about how he believes the relationship between Wilson and the Steelers is fractured. Therefore, it might be less about what Wilson can do on the field and more about how he fits with certain people in the organization.

It could be a complicated situation. However, of the two options, it’s tough to envision the Steelers having more success with Flacco than with Wilson. The Steelers proved they can win with Wilson.