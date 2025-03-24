SMU DL Elijah Roberts Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Steelers

SMU defensive lineman/edge rusher Elijah Roberts has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters after his Monday Pro Day workout, Roberts revealed he has upcoming meetings with both Pennsylvania teams, the Steelers and Eagles.

Several local reporters shared the news, including On3’s Billy Embody.

SMU DL Elijah Roberts says he has visits with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled. Says NFL teams have seen him anywhere from OLB to 3-tech. pic.twitter.com/aRa88jsl1a — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) March 24, 2025

At the NFL Combine, Roberts measured in at 6035, 285 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms. His testing impressed, running a 4.78 40 with a 1.67 10-split.

Roberts spent his first three years at Miami (FL) as a reserve before transferring to SMU for his final two years and capturing a starting spot. He had two productive seasons, recording 24 TFL, 17.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In a scouting report written by our Tom Mead, we highlighted Roberts’ versatility aligning all over the defensive front, his quickness to beat guards upfield, and solid leverage. Negatively, we noted the need for Roberts to improve his bull rush and his hand placement. Our conclusion noted his future will hinge on Roberts becoming a more focused player.

“Roberts is a 290-pound player with a 260-pound player’s mind. He wants to be a speed rusher on the edge but lacks the burst to be effective in that role. He is another player who is kind of in between positions, on the edge or inside. It would be best to focus on moving inside to a 3-tech or 5-tech position. Tools exist; if he builds on them, he will outplay his draft position. He can be a rotational player with a chance to start with some improvements.”

We placed a fourth-round grade on him. Mock Draft Database slots him as a fifth-round selection.

Other analysts noted he could play in a 3-4 front like the Steelers.

Watched SMU DL Elijah Roberts (#5) today. Profiles primarily as a 4-3 defensive end but they would kick him inside from time to time so he could be a versatile piece for an odd front team like the Chargers. He loves rushing with power and then countering inside. pic.twitter.com/791MuXGGD7 — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) March 23, 2025

It’s unclear if Pittsburgh views him as an outside linebacker or defensive end but given his profile and the Steelers’ need along the d-line, the latter is a more logical fit. He joins Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer as prospects scheduled to visit the team.