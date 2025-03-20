Sikkema Tabs Tennessee DL Omarr Norman-Lott As Fit For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few needs they’ll have to address once the NFL draft rolls around. One of their most obvious needs is on the defensive line, specifically on the interior. Luckily, this draft class is extremely deep at the position. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema sees one specific prospect, Omarr Norman-Lott, as a fit for Pittsburgh.

“You know what team I would actually love for them to draft Omarr Norman-Lott?” Sikkema asked in a conversation with Dalton Wasserman that aired on Thursday. “The Pittsburgh Steelers. I love it. You have Cam Heyward there. You already have Keeanu Benton there. Now, you just get to throw in Omarr Norman-Lott and he just rotates in with those two beasts…The Steelers are a team that I think could really prioritize a player like that.”

Pittsburgh does have Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Looking at the group as a whole, though, there’s a clear lack of depth. That was especially prevalent towards the end of the 2024 season, when the Steelers were routinely gashed on the ground during their five-game losing streak.

Omarr Norman-Lott is an interesting prospect. For the amount of time he spent on the field in college, he was incredibly efficient. However, he didn’t ever hold down a starting role during his time at Tennessee. Norman-Lott was utilized on a rotational basis. Perhaps, getting more rest throughout the games helps make him more productive.

Based on his potential alone, he could easily go in the second round. Unfortunately, the Steelers don’t have a selection in that round anymore. There are some worries about his ability to handle a larger workload. Given that, he could make it into the third round. Norman-Lott has shown he can produce in a rotational role, so he could do well behind Heyward and Benton.

Whether the Steelers end up looking at a player like Norman-Lott or not has a lot to do with how the rest of free agency shakes out. If Pittsburgh doesn’t have a viable QB on the roster come draft day, they may look for one in the first round. Then, the third round would likely be where they select a DL, like Norman-Lott.

If Aaron Rodgers, for example, signs in Pittsburgh, then the Steelers would likely use their first rounder on the defensive line. Some think that’s their only option, regardless. If they follow that route, it’s still possible they look to the position in the third round, although it would be less likely.