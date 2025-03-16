Sikkema: Steelers Have ‘Ultimate Flexibility’ In First Round, ‘Favorite’ To Draft Jaxson Dart

The Steelers have been active this NFL offseason, particularly filling holes from their 2025 roster. After reinvigorating the receiver room with D.K. Metcalf and adding stability at cornerback in Darius Slay, the team seems pretty open in terms of who they could draft, or at least, that’s what Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast believe.

In their most recent episode, the two highlighted the Steelers as one of the teams in the NFL who made offseason moves that changed the NFL Draft. By making their moves for Metcalf and Slay, they wonder if the Steelers could have a more open mind come draft day.

“Those are basically the only two positions we draft for them,” said Sikkema, “Defensive back, corner and wide receiver. They hit those needs hard with those two signings. So now, again, I think the Steelers have ultimate flexibility on what they could do at 21.”

Going into this offseason, the Steelers really had four major pain positions they needed to address immediately. Cornerback and wide receiver were at the top of that list, but they have now been addressed. Defensive tackle is another area that needs a refresh. This becomes especially true when you see how loaded this class is with defensive line talent, potentially adding more interest to the team. The last, obviously, is quarterback, something that Sikkema and Rogers wonder if that is where they look to with their first pick.

“They’re certainly a team eyeing to potentially take a quarterback whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, whether it’s Jaxson Dart, whoever it is potentially at 21,” said Sikkema.

They continued to note the particular interest the team should have in drafting a quarterback early this year because of their lack of draft capital, meaning they won’t be able to select a top prospect. They also noted the personalities of Metcalf and Pickens and the importance of getting each the ball often. In that part of the conversation, Sikkema came back to Jaxson Dart as an option for the team.

“If they still expect both of these guys to both be on the roster and co-exist together, this team now becomes the favorite to draft Jaxson Dart in my opinion,” said Sikkema. “That’s literally how Jaxson Dart won as a quarterback at Ole Miss. It was just deep shots downfield.”

As far as strengths, Dart’s willingness to stretch the field is certainly at the top of the list. I’m not sure if that’s enough to warrant a top selection in the draft, but it does put a big question mark over the Steelers and their potential interest in a quarterback at 21.