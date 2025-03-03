Should Steelers Try To Draft And Develop A Mid-Round QB?

Should the Steelers try to draft and develop a mid-round quarterback?

The Steelers are faced with one of the weaker quarterback draft classes in years, well out of reach of the best names like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Many believe that the best quarterbacks of this class barely rival the worst of last year’s first-rounders.

But the thing with franchise quarterbacks is you can’t play the game if you don’t buy a ticket. While most agree that the Steelers shouldn’t invest a first-round pick on the position, they stand no chance of landing a franchise quarterback if they don’t even get the bat off their shoulder.

Recent reports suggest that the Steelers are indeed interested in adding a mid-round quarterback. Some names we have heard for a while include the obvious, like Will Howard and Jalen Milroe. While later rounds rarely yield long-term quarterbacks, it’s more than never. Think about Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Kurt Warner, and Tony Romo.

The Steelers have drafted two quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger retired, both in the same year. The first was Kenny Pickett in the first round in 2022, whom they since traded a year ago. At the end of the same class, they drafted Chris Oladokun, whom they barely took a look at.

At the moment, the Steelers have no quarterbacks under contract other than Skylar Thompson. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both pending free agents, as is Kyle Allen. It’s likely that they will re-sign wither Wilson or Fields, and possibly Allen as well. But they will still have an opening for someone to compete for this year’s backup spot.

Should that opportunity go to a rookie, and how much does it depend on which veteran they sign? Are they more likely, for example, to take a chance on Milroe should he fall if they re-sign Fields? Steelers President Art Rooney II expressed a desire to have a quarterback room with which they can run a uniform system. The implication was that Wilson and Fields differed too much for his liking, but how much does that matter?

