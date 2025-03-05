Should Steelers Make Hard Pursuit Of WR Davante Adams?

Should the Steelers make a hard pursuit of WR Davante Adams?

The New York Jets, to nobody’s surprise, have released Davante Adams, and the Steelers need a wide receiver. But does it make sense for them to go after him, and under what circumstances? He didn’t seem to entirely enjoy his time in New York despite the presence of Aaron Rodgers. Given that, it’s fair to question whether he would like it here.

The Steelers have only one viable, unqualified starting wide receiver in George Pickens. Outside of him, they basically have Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. Wilson has proven nothing yet, and Austin’s ceiling appears to be as a No. 3. If the Steelers were to sign Davante Adams, he would obviously give them at least a strong No. 2.

Even at age 32 last year, he caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games, so there is no question that he is still capable of producing. If Adams did that with the Steelers, he would have led the team in every category.

But can they afford him—and should they? As to the former, yes, the Steelers could afford to sign Adams, in that they have the cap space. But at his age, what kind of market is he looking at? On his last deal, now obviously terminated, he hit $28 million per season. Now, Tyreek Hill is 31 and making $30 million per year. There are a handful of other wide receivers in their 30s also making $20 million or more.

If the Steelers were to sign Davante Adams, it would obviously be a short-term solution. Even accepting the possibility of a long-term career, how many years of high-level production would he have left? That’s something that they will have to consider.

At the same time, beggars can’t be choosers, and they need options for 2025. One can make the argument that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver available to the Steelers to sign. With Tee Higgins already tagged and Chris Godwin another possibility to come off the market before free agency, he may well look like the only true option if you’re really looking for a quality, proven, veteran leader.

