Shedeur Sanders Heads To Steelers In First Round Of Recent Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finding it difficult to figure out who their quarterback is going to be in 2025. At this point, Plan A is Aaron Rodgers, who is taking his sweet time to make a decision. Aside from the four-time NFL MVP, there isn’t a standout option for Pittsburgh at the position. That is, unless Shedeur Sanders falls drastically in the draft.

That’s exactly what Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network thinks may happen, as he has Sanders falling to the Steelers at No. 21 overall in his latest mock draft.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t have a QB on the roster aside from Mason Rudolph,” Fowler wrote. “Enter Shedeur Sanders, who would arrive with immense talent around him in George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and the recently acquired DK Metcalf. While it could also be a major clash of personalities, a bunch of alphas in the same offense is the type of group I’d want to go to war with each and every Sunday. Positive correlating surroundings are as important to a young QB as anything, and Pittsburgh has some pieces in place.”

If the clock starts ticking at No. 21 for Pittsburgh, and Shedeur Sanders is still on the board, the Steelers may consider themselves to be lucky. All things considered this is a brutal offseason to have a need at QB. Even the options already off the table, Justin Fields and Sam Darnold, have their fair share of questions marks.

Coming into the offseason, the Steelers knew they’d have trouble finding their QB of the future in the draft. While it is entirely possible that Sanders could fall to them, it’s not likely. There are still several teams in the draft that could stand to find their own franchise QB, and they’re all going to have a chance at Sanders before the Steelers.

However, there are concerns about Sanders as well. Some are worried about his personality. However you feel about that, Sanders is confident, and that’s a trait you want in a young quarterback. He has the confidence and mental toughness to survive in a high-pressure atmosphere with high expectations, like there are in Pittsburgh. Our own Steven Pavelka took a deeper dive into his game.

As Fowler mentions, there are already a lot of strong personalities on the offense with DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Any quarterback brought in would have to fit with that. However, that doesn’t seem like something the Steelers are too afraid of. They’re actively pursuing Aaron Rodgers, over whom there could be concerns about a locker room fit.

The Steelers don’t have a second-round pick thanks to the DK Metcalf trade. That could make them more willing to draft a QB in the first round. If Sanders ends up being there, and the Steelers only have Mason Rudolph in the QB room, it becomes really hard to say no.