Several Draft Prospects Earn NFL Comps To Past And Present Steelers

When it comes to understanding the slew of prospects about to become rookies following the NFL Draft next month, pro comparisons are the easiest way to describe a player. To plant the seed into a reader’s head of the type and caliber of player he is. Compare a wide receiver to George Pickens and you know the prospect is a jump-ball machine. Compare him to Calvin Austin III and he’s a speedy, middle-of-the-field type. Pro Football Focus ranked its top 100 prospects of the 2025 class and included an NFL comp for each. Several of them were linked to current or former Steelers.
To save you the trouble, here’s the entire list ranked in order of their list on PFF’s top 100. We’ve linked our own scouting reports to each prospect.
CB Will Johnson/Michigan – Darius Slay
QB Cam Ward/Miami (FL) – Ben Roethlisberger
RB Omarion Hampton/North Carolina – Rashard Mendenhall
OT Josh Conerly Jr./Oregon – Broderick Jones
S Xavier Watts/Notre Dame – Juan Thornhill
ILB Carson Schwesinger/UCLA – Payton Wilson
C Jared Wilson/Georgia – James Daniels
WR Savion Williams/TCU – Cordarrelle Patterson
Meaning, nearly 10 percent of the list featured a Steelers comp.
Johnson is a smooth and fluid playmaker hoping to enjoy the long career Slay’s had. Likely the first true cornerback off the board, excluding WR/DB Travis Hunter, he probably won’t be in play for Pittsburgh. But an injury-shortened 2024 season could impact Johnson’s stock and make it possible for him to slip down draft boards.
Ward’s comp to Roethlisberger is interesting. PFF praised Ward for his never-quit mentality that Roethlisberger famously had over the first half of his career, playing a “Backyard Ben” that extended the play longer than most quarterbacks. It came at a cost of additional sacks but his mentality helped Pittsburgh win a pair of Super Bowls.
Hampton and Mendenhall are big runners with strong college production. At North Carolina, Hampton rushed for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns his final two seasons. At Illinois, Mendenhall ran for nearly 1,700 yards and 17 scores in his final season. Hampton has the profile to shoulder the load at the NFL level as Mendenhall briefly did for Pittsburgh, carrying the ball 324 times in 2010.
Conerly is raw and athletic, similar to Jones coming out of Georgia. Still, his traits make him a potential first-round pick in a relatively weak offensive tackle class where many of the top college tackles could kick inside to guard. Jones is looking to bounce back from a terrible sophomore slump, shifting back to left tackle to replace Dan Moore Jr.
Watts won’t be the first safety off the board but he figures to be among the earliest ones selected. Currently a projected second-round pick, he was a consistent college playmaker with 13 interceptions over his final two years at Notre Dame. Thornhill showed similar ball skills earlier in his career, but hasn’t picked off a pass in the past two years. Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year deal last week as veteran safety depth.
Schwesinger’s athleticism and run-and-chase ability pop on tape like they did for Wilson. A former walk-on, he broke out in 2024 to finish with 136 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Inside linebacker isn’t high on the Steelers’ list of needs. Pittsburgh will just hope it won’t have to play against him and for Wilson to develop in his second NFL season.
Daniels was a college center before playing guard with the Steelers, making for an apt comparison to Wilson. Getting the starting nod in 2024, Wilson was named second-team All-SEC. He’s projected to be taken late on Day 2.
Finally, connecting dots between Williams and Patterson is logical. Versatile offensive weapons, Williams nearly had as many rushing attempts (51) as he did receptions (60) in 2024. Pittsburgh hosted Williams for a pre-draft visit and he’s a potential option in the third round. After an unsuccessful first year in Pittsburgh, Patterson might not make the 2025 roster.