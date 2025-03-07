Seahawks GM Says He’s Talking To ‘A Ton’ Of Teams Regarding DK Metcalf Trade

Just a few days removed from a DK Metcalf trade request, the trade market continues to heat up regarding the standout wide receiver.

For Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, he’s talking to “a ton” of teams regarding Metcalf to gauge his market.

“Everything is in a very cordial, professional place,” Schneider told Seattle Sports 710-AM Thursday, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Obviously DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider acknowledged he has discussed a potential DK Metcalf trade with “a ton of teams.” More via @BradyHenderson:https://t.co/L5y2E64dUa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2025

It’s no surprise that Schneider is talking to a ton of teams, considering Metcalf is just 27 years old and remains one of the better wide receivers in the league, having recorded at least 900 receiving yards in every season of his career, spanning six seasons and counting.

Metcalf is coming off a season in which he hauled in 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. In his career, Metcalf has caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns and has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl after being a second-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are seeking a first- and a third-round pick in exchange for the star receiver. Metcalf is also reportedly seeking $30 million per year in a new contract.

Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus in 2022 with the Seahawks and is entering the final year of his deal.

Along with the asking price from the Seahawks and the contract value ask from Metcalf, Russini also reported during an appearance on the GoJo and Golic show that Metcalf wants to play in a warm climate with a stable quarterback situation, which could significantly limit his options.

That doesn’t exactly sound like the Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment, though it’s possible that the Steelers reached out to the Seahawks after Metcalf’s trade request went public. In fact, last year leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline, the Steelers reportedly called Seattle to inquire about Metcalf’s availability before ultimately pivoting and landing Mike Williams from the New York Jets.

Now, during a key offseason for the Steelers, they’re back to searching for help at receiver, and Metcalf is a big name in a deep, talented market via trade and in free agency at a position of need for the Black and Gold.