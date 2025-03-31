Scouts Rave About Potential Steelers Running Back Targets DJ Giddens, Bhayshul Tuten

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hosted or will host at least five running backs for pre-draft visits, among them Kansas State’s DJ Giddens and Virginia Tech’s Bhaysul Tuten. In Bob McGinn’s position-by-position series looking at NFL Draft prospects for Go Long, Giddens and Tuten received some of the more glowing reviews across the board from scouts. Both of them are potential Steelers options on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Giddens was ranked as the No. 8 running back in the class, but one scout believes he has second-round talent.

“Like him a lot,” one scout told McGinn. “He’s got excellent size. He ran well. Has excellent vision. You’re talking about natural ability to find space. He can make people miss in small areas, which for a guy his size is very good. He’s tough. Finishes runs. He’s a legit guy. I would say second round. More of a check-down receiver (but) he definitely has the skills to be used as a route runner.”

Another scout praised his elusiveness while questioning one area of his game.

“Quick and twitchy with the ball. Elusive to make guys miss. Strong runner. Good contact balance. Uses his balance to set up defenders. Question the pull-away long speed. Not good in pass pro.”

The Steelers have two skilled pass blockers in Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, and Giddens likely wouldn’t be tasked with too much third-down or pass-protection work given what the Steelers have in their backfield. But the Steelers have lacked a runner with true elusiveness, and if they are looking for someone who can get to the edge and work on early downs, Giddens is certainly an option.

If Pittsburgh is looking for a true speedster, Tuten would be an ideal option. He led all running backs at the NFL Combine with a 4.32 40-yard dash, and one scout compared Tuten’s speed to that of Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

“He is the most explosive of all these guys. Runs hard, too. You get him in a crease or the open field and it’s over with. He’s the closest one to Gibbs as far as, if there’s a crease, it’s over. He’s in the mix as my No. 2 running back (in the draft).”

Tuten also led the running backs at the Combine with a 40.50-inch vertical leap, and after a productive 2024 season where the 5092, 206-pounder ran for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns with 6.3 yards per carry, he’s in the Day 2 conversation. He certainly would add the speed element to Pittsburgh, and while he’s not as big as Giddens, who measured in at 6002 and 212 pounds at the Combine, his speed and athleticism are tantalizing and could be what Pittsburgh is missing in its backfield.

The praise from scouts for some of the top running backs was unanimous, with one scout telling McGinn a team “wouldn’t be wrong” if it drafted Ashton Jeanty first overall. There’s been some buzz about the Steelers potentially looking at running back in the first round, but it seems more likely that it’s a position they address in the third or fourth round. That makes names like Tuten or Giddens more likely, and the Steelers could still wind up getting a player who’s very highly regarded around the league at that point.