Schultz: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin Don’t Have ‘The Same Type Of Relationship’ As Last Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers likely will not explore a reunion with QB Russell Wilson, and while his relationship with OC Arthur Smith may not have been the same after reported tension between the two at the end of the 2024 season, it sounds as if his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin took a hit too.

“Russell Wilson is still in play for the Giants, even though they signed Jameis [Winston]. But as it’s been made clear to me, he does not have the same type of relationship he had with Mike Tomlin going back a year ago,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz said Monday on The Herd.

It’s not a big surprise that their relationship isn’t the same. The Steelers haven’t made retaining Wilson a priority this offseason, something that he reportedly felt “some type of way” about, and Tomlin might be the driving force behind the team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. That could rub Wilson the wrong way, and it makes sense that the two of them aren’t at the same level they were last offseason.

Tomlin was always a believer in Wilson, as he went “lone ranger” in deciding to start Wilson over Justin Fields after he had a 4-2 start when filling in for Wilson, who was rehabbing from a calf injury. While that decision paid off initially, Wilson and the rest of the offense struggled down the stretch. The Steelers lost their last five games, and the team turned its attention elsewhere this offseason when looking to address the quarterback position.

Especially after the last few weeks, it seems as if Wilson can be ruled out as an option for the Steelers, regardless of what happens with their pursuit of Rodgers. If there’s any sort of hard feelings or disconnect between Tomlin and Wilson, he won’t be back in Pittsburgh, and if the Steelers don’t land Rodgers, they can roll with Mason Rudolph and another veteran plus a draft pick.

Russell Wilson remains an option for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, and his signing with the Giants will be more likely if Rodgers winds up in Pittsburgh. But a return to the Steelers isn’t on the table, and his deteriorated relationships with members of the coaching staff is likely a big reason why Wilson more than likely won’t be wearing the Black and Gold in 2025.