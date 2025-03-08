Schultz: Jets Most Interested In Fields, Giants ‘In On’ Wilson

If Justin Fields or Russell Wilson (or both) end up not returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they could quickly find new homes. Potentially not far from each other, too. According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, both quarterbacks have a “strong” market with the New York Jets most interested in Fields and the New York Giants “in on” Wilson.

Schultz also notes Pittsburgh has kept talks going with Fields and Wilson heading into the final weekend ahead of free agency.

Sources: The #Steelers have maintained an open dialogue with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, with the hopes of retaining one. Both veteran QBs have a strong market, with the #Jets believed to be most interested in Fields, while the #Giants – who are exploring several QBs,… pic.twitter.com/Pk7UrQ5znG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2025

Schultz soon added the Jets are high on Fields, intrigued by his athleticism and belief his “best football is ahead of him.”

The #Jets are high on Justin Fields, according to multiple sources. They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing? https://t.co/hcoKhlGHRB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2025

It’s not much of an update and hardly presents brand new information. But it’s the strongest language used to connect both quarterbacks to outside venues.

So far, two quarterback dominoes have fallen. The Los Angeles Rams retained Matthew Stafford while the Seattle Seahawks traded QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. It still leaves several teams in need of a quarterback, including the Seahawks, who seem to be in-play for Sam Darnold. The Minnesota Vikings could stick with J.J. McCarthy and add a lower-level veteran, a reunion with Kirk Cousins has been speculated, while the Cleveland Browns also make sense as Cousins’ next landing spot (the Atlanta Falcons would be on the hook for most of his salary, making him an inexpensive veteran signing).

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick with sights on Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward, leaving the Steelers, Jets, and Giants jockeying for essentially three names: Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, Rodgers is exiting the Jets but is reportedly on the Giants’ radar. The Steelers have publicly stated a desire to keep Fields or Wilson, though no deal has been struck with either. Rodgers seems unlikely but not impossible with the PPG’s Gerry Dulac floating the idea after once completely dismissing the possibility.

But all of this is to say: no one knows. Even The Athletic’s Dianna Russini admitted as much Friday afternoon.

The veteran QB market is still a puzzle. Teams that need a quarterback are weighing their options, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Nobody seems to know right now. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 7, 2025

Language over the Steelers’ quarterback situation has been careful and often vague. It’s consistently been reporting that Fields is “in the lead” or “has the edge,” but they’re meaningless words without much teeth, protecting against the real chance he doesn’t return. No outsider names have been confidently linked to the team, in part because Pittsburgh seems intent on re-signing one of their own.

But until there’s an answer, there’s only more speculation. By this time next week, the quarterback market should be settled. Not a moment too soon.