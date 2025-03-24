Schrager: Steelers ‘Being Led By The Tail’ As Aaron Rodgers Watch Continues

For good reason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL’s iconic franchises. They’ve been one of the most successful teams in the league over the years and have become one of the more recognizable franchises in North American sports as a whole.
However, they may have met their match with Aaron Rodgers this offseason, according to GMFB’s Peter Schrager.
“We’re the Steelers with all our Super Bowl rings and you’re being led by the tail here and you’re being told, by Rodgers, ‘I dictate the timeline, and you wait,'” Schrager said Monday on Good Morning Football. “And I guess both teams [Giants and Steelers] have to go along with that. He is ‘star power.’ In this case, it looks like he might be bigger than the Steelers’ brand a little bit, in that they’re waiting on him.”
Given how the offseason has gone, this situation could be looked at in two ways. One is that both Rodgers and the Steelers have no other choice. Pittsburgh doesn’t want to go into the season with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. After the Vikings seemingly dropped out of the race for Rodgers, he’s running out of options as well.
The other way is Schrager’s line of thinking. These aren’t the Steelers of old. Cam Heyward had the old-school vibe regarding Rodgers, saying, “You either want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t.” With Rodgers’ lack of options, it’s telling that he hasn’t made a decision yet. His wait is certainly an example that players don’t seem to be jumping at the bit to wear the Black and Gold anymore.
With that said, it is Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the most peculiar characters in sports. Nobody really knows what’s going on in his mind. For the Steelers, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, though. Rodgers met with the team last week, and although there’s no deal, that’s a sign of optimism toward Rodgers ending up a Steeler.
The Steelers seem happy to wait on Aaron Rodgers. Maybe they truly don’t care about that. Or it’s because they have no other choice. In that sense, Schrager may be right.