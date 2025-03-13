Schefter: Steelers Re-Signing WR Scotty Miller

After trading for star WR DK Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t done adding to a position of need.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are re-signing veteran Scotty Miller to a one-year deal, running it back for a second season with the 27-year-old wide receiver.

Two receivers returning: 🏈Commanders are re-signing WR KJ Osborn to a one-year deal. 🏈Steelers are re-signing WR Scotty Miller to a one-year deal. Deals negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2025

Miller spent the 2024 season with the Steelers and played in 13 games with one start. He hauled in five passes for 59 yards on nine targets on the season. Miller signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason after spending the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons under Arthur Smith, following his former head coach to Pittsburgh after Smith was hired as its offensive coordinator.

Miller played in 210 offensive snaps for the Steelers in 2024 and added 10 special teams snaps. The move to add Miller comes after the Steelers saw veteran Van Jefferson sign with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday afternoon.

The Steelers released Miller on Jan. 9 ahead of their Wild Card Round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens as part of a roster crunch.

Prior to being released, Miller didn’t make much of an impact for the Steelers outside of providing veteran depth at the position. He did make some big plays in the Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, including a 21-yard catch on the sideline to help the Steelers move the chains and win the game.

Ruled a catch by Scotty Miller after review challenge #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/K3XS3yUXHD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2024

Miller also played a key role late in the Week 1 win against the Falcons on the road, holding on a field goal snap for kicker Chris Boswell — who went 6-for-6 on the day — after punter Cameron Johnston was injured and lost for the season.

Outside of those couple of moments, Miller didn’t really have a role and wasn’t impactful. Not providing anything on special teams hindered him, too. He’s back for another go in Pittsburgh though and depending on what happens in the draft, he could battle for that No. 5 or No. 6 for the Steelers behind Metcalf, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson.

As Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan wrote on Twitter, there’s a good chance Miller’s one-year deal with the Steelers is a minimum veteran benefit contract.

This undoubtedly will be a veteran benefit deal and likely without a signing bonus. The max the bonus COULD be is $167,500 if he did get one. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/jamkFJECcf — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 13, 2025

If that is the case, Miller’s deal would likely come without a signing bonus, though the max the signing bonus could be for Miller is $167,500. We’ll wait and see what the official one-year deal for Miller is.