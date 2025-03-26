Schefter: People ‘Wonder’ If Aaron Rodgers Will Choose Retirement

The New York Giants seemingly filled their quarterback vacancy twice over with Jameis Winston and, most recently, Russell Wilson, which would seem to leave Aaron Rodgers with just two options. As his slow decision-making process continues to move at a snail’s pace, ESPN insider Adam Schefter joined NFL Live to outline Rodgers’ options and the latest on what he’s hearing around the league.

“I have had people say to me, they wonder if Aaron Rodgers is even going to play this year. Don’t know the answer to that,” Schefter said. “…He’s yet to commit to them. Right now, that’s his only option — Pittsburgh or not playing — and he hasn’t committed. So if he hasn’t committed to Pittsburgh, the other option is sitting out, retiring, waiting around in the hopes that maybe one day the Minnesota Viking job does come open at some point.”

Reports indicated last week that the Vikings were essentially out on Rodgers and ready to move forward with J.J. McCarthy as the starter. With the Giants and Vikings out of the picture, there is a growing concern with each passing day that Rodgers isn’t fully sold on Pittsburgh. If he was sold and wasn’t considering other options, why wouldn’t he just sign?

“I can tell you, when you talk to people, that seems to be the belief. It’s Pittsburgh or not playing,” Schefter said.

Rodgers met with the team for six hours last Friday, and by all accounts, that meeting was positive on both sides. Money isn’t the issue, as they have reportedly had the outline of a deal in place for about two weeks now, since the start of free agency.

Visit? Done. Terms? Seemingly locked in. Options for Rodgers? Almost none.

So, could retirement really be an option that he is considering? According to his good friend and colleague on The Pat McAfee Show, A.J. Hawk, he would be absolutely surprised if he retired at this point.

When Rodgers and the Jets parted ways, he reportedly gave the impression of unfinished business. A four-time league MVP and Super Bowl champion doesn’t want to go out on a five-win season. Not everybody is going to pull a John Elway, but no competitor wants to end on a sour note.

Alternatively, Rodgers could be playing the long game and holding out hope that the Vikings eventually come around. Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said today that they aren’t completely closing the door on Rodgers as an option. A GM’s job is never to close the door on anything completely. Is this just GM-speak for leaving all options open, or have they hinted to Rodgers that they want to wait and see how spring practices and training camp work out?

“No, I don’t think it happens,” Schefter said of Rodgers joining the Vikings at any point in the process. “But yes, the doors open there…I don’t think that’s what they intend to do, but they also have not completely dismissed it and said it’s not happening.”

It wouldn’t be unprecedented for a veteran QB to join a team deep in the team-building process. Brett Favre signed with the Vikings all the way in August. I don’t think the Steelers would wait that deep into the process, but the Vikings have a much better backup plan in place and can afford to do so. It would be a risk on Rodgers’ part. But if retirement is being weighed at all, it might be a risk he’s willing to take.