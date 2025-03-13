Schefter: Free Agent FB Kyle Juszczyk Meeting With Steelers Thursday

Just a few days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk is meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Juszczyk, who started his career with the Baltimore Ravens after being a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Harvard, spent the last eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and turns 34 on April 23.

A first-team All-Pro fullback in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro last season, Juszczyk has made the Pro Bowl nine straight seasons and has played in at least 16 games every season since 2020. He has missed just seven games in his career across 12 seasons.

Last season with the 49ers, he played in all 17 games with 15 starts and recorded 19 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 31 targets. He added five carries for 26 yards and a score. In his career, Juszczyk has 281 receptions for 2,664 yards and 18 touchdowns, and another 67 carries for 237 yards and six touchdowns.

He’s played 5,384 offensive snaps across 12 seasons and another 1,635 snaps on special teams, according to Pro-Football Reference.

The Steelers under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are in need of a true fullback like Juszczyk. He’s got a great resume at the position, is an elite-level blocker and is a dangerous weapon in the passing game. Last season, the Steelers experimented with Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt and even Ben Skowronek as a fullback in Smith’s scheme.

Juszczyk would be a much better fit in Smith’s scheme, though the Steelers didn’t use the FB much last season. Maybe the presence of a Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent could change that.

According to Pro Football Focus, Juszczyk graded out at a 69.7 as a run blocker last season. He lined up in the backfield on 200 snaps, in-line as a tight end 191 times, and added 96 snaps lined up in the slot. He playing another 50 snaps lined up out wide, showing off his versatility in San Francisco’s offense.

At 33 and with more than 7,000 career snaps on offense and special teams, Juszczyk’s best days are likely behind him, and it’s rather telling that the 49ers cut loose a player with his resume, even with salary cap issues. But he fits a need for the Steelers, who aim to be a power rushing attack that can provide defenses multiple looks.