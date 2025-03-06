Russini: Seahawks Seeking First- And Third-Round Picks In Trade For WR DK Metcalf

One day after veteran Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade, the Seahawks’ asking price has been revealed.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are seeking a first- and a third-round pick in return for Metcalf, who has one year left on the deal he signed in 2022.

The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources. Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year. Multiple teams have inquired. pic.twitter.com/JX93XAvb52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2025

That deal was a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus.

According to Russini, multiple teams have already inquired about Metcalf’s availability.

The 27-year-old receiver has been a consistent performer since entering the NFL as a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his six NFL seasons — all with Seattle — Metcalf has caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns and has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl.

Now though, it appears the big-name receiver wants to play elsewhere, though it could be a move to get a new contract. On top of requesting a trade, Russini reports that Metcalf is seeking $30 million per year on a new contract, which would put him in the same ballpark as Miami’s Tyreek Hill and San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk among the five highest-paid receivers in football.

Metcalf is coming off a season in which he hauled in 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns, continuing his mark of having at least 900 yards receiving in every year of his career. That includes three seasons of 1,000+ yards.

A first-round pick on top of a third-round pick, along with having to sign him to a new contract seems like a high price to pay, but the Seahawks should be asking for a big return for Metcalf. His trade request comes after the Seahawks released longtime receiver Tyler Lockett, throwing Seattle’s receiver room into a bit of flux.

Would NFL GMs rather trade for DK Metcalf or sign WRs like Davante Adams or Keenan Allen? 🤔 @AdamSchefter laid out potential thought processes for teams pursuing Metcalf ✍️ pic.twitter.com/comxg92nDK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 5, 2025

On top of Metcalf’s trade request, Wednesday was a busy day across the NFL landscape at the receiver position. Lockett was released, as was Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk and the New York Jets’ Davante Adams. Also, Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead stated Wednesday that the Rams are still searching for a trade partner for Cooper Kupp and that his return to LA is the “least likely” option, so things are heating up at the position once again.

That bodes well for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in need of some serious wide receiver help opposite George Pickens. Whether they address that position in free agency, via trade and/or in the NFL Draft, there are plenty of options for GM Omar Khan to explore, hopefully allowing the Black and Gold to solve a major need offensively for the foreseeable future.