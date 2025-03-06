Russini: DK Metcalf Wants To Play In Warm Weather, Have A ‘Stable Quarterback Situation’

With Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf reportedly requesting a trade and the Pittsburgh Steelers having a clear need at receiver, they have been speculated about as a potential landing spot. The problem is, Metcalf might not want to come to Pittsburgh.

“He wants to play somewhere warm, is something I was told, warm weather,” The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russino said this morning on the GoJo And Golic Show. “He wants a more stable quarterback situation.”

Right now, the Steelers don’t offer either of those things. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to hit the free agent market next week, and while Pittsburgh is looking to get a deal done with one of them before the legal tampering starts, its quarterback situation can’t be described as stable right now. Also, Pittsburgh isn’t a warm-weather city, and Metcalf wanting to play somewhere, per Russini, lends credence to the rumors that the Los Angeles Chargers could be a destination for him.

Obviously, Metcalf only has so much say in the matter. He’s still under contract with the Seahawks and they’ll trade him to whoever gives them the best offer. But the team could work with DK Metcalf on finding a destination and if he has his way, it doesn’t sound like Pittsburgh would be high on his list of potential options.

There’s still plenty of options for the Steelers to add to their receiver room outside of Metcalf. Cooper Kupp is on the trade block, and the team could look to free agency with names like Darius Slayton, Christian Kirk, Chris Godwin and Keenan Allen set to be free agents. While none of them would elevate the room the same way as Metcalf, all would be upgrades over what the Steelers have besides George Pickens in their receiver room.

The team will likely select a receiver at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft as well, so the room should get upgraded this offseason. While Metcalf is the biggest name currently available, the Steelers aren’t going to be left hanging if he gets traded elsewhere. Given what Seattle is reportedly looking for in compensation for him (a first- and a third-round pick) and that Metcalf is seeking $30 million-plus per year in an extension, the Steelers could pass regardless. After all, what DK Metcalf is reportedly looking for isn’t in Pittsburgh right now.