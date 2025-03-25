Russini Confident Mike Tomlin ‘Can Handle’ Aaron Rodgers: ‘Needs To Play For A Coach That He Respects’

Can Mike Tomlin handle Aaron Rodgers as a personality on his roster? The Steelers and Rodgers are going to remain a topic until there is a resolution. It is, frankly, one of the biggest storylines in the NFL right now, so it’s almost impossible to avoid. Even the national shows understand it’s fatiguing to try to attack the subject from every angle, with few genuine developments.

While one hopes we are drawing to a conclusion, even that is hard to predict. Reports suggest Rodgers’ decision comes down to football fit, with the Steelers and Giants offering similar contracts. But how do they fit? That’s why we are increasingly seeing discussions about how Rodgers would mesh with Tomlin, versus, say, the Giants’ Brian Daboll.

“I think Mike Tomlin has a tremendous ability to adapt to what’s in front of him to get the most out of them”, Dianna Russini said of Aaron Rodgers’ potential fit with the Steelers on The Scoop podcast. “We’re talking about a head coach who had to deal with Antonio Brown, with the Le’Veon Bell situation.

“He can handle Aaron Rodgers”.

Co-host Chase Daniel clearly had more reservations, and not without reason. Rodgers has always been a polarizing figure, and that has only grown more true in recent years. Any team pursuing him has to continue what it is bringing into the locker room. But Russini believes Tomlin gives the Steelers the resources necessary to manage Rodgers.

“My theory on Aaron Rodgers and what the right fit is for him [is]… he needs to play for a coach that he respects, and that’s what Mike Tomlin is. That’s why I think this is a good match”, she said. Of course, everyone always talks about Tomlin when it comes to the Steelers. And they should, because players around the league continue to view him as a personal favorite.

Russini was less sure that Rodgers would mesh with Daboll in comparison to Tomlin, giving the Steelers the edge. “There’s only a handful of coaches who I think can handle him”, she said, and Tomlin is obviously one of them.

But what ultimately matters is not whether Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers can get along. What matters is whether Rodgers can still play winning football. He didn’t last year, but was that a team issue, a health and rust issue, or a decline issue?

Given the questions about who the Steelers would be getting in Aaron Rodgers, both the player and the person, it’s understandable that many have reservations about Mike Tomlin signing him. After all, doing so would require a significant financial investment, even if in the short term. Now, the Steelers can afford such a deal, so that’s not the issue. But you never want to throw bad money at a problem, and the Steelers have a glaring quarterback problem.