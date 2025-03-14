Russini: Aaron Rodgers ‘Waiting To Hear’ If Vikings Want To Sign Him

What team will Aaron Rodgers play for in 2025? It seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to win that sweepstakes, but nothing is certain when it comes to Rodgers. The New York Giants are also reportedly making a push for him. However, rumors have swirled about Rodgers also potentially going to the Minnesota Vikings. There have been conflicting reports on that front, but insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic believes it’s a real possibility.

“The Vikings are having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback and if they want Rodgers,” Russini wrote Friday on Twitter. “Rodgers is giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota. The Vikings have yet to make a decision. We all wait.”

It would make sense if that’s why Rodgers has yet to make a decision. At 41 years old, he doesn’t have many years left in the NFL. His time with the New York Jets was ugly and probably isn’t how he wants to be remembered. Rodgers likely wants to compete for a championship one last time.

Of these three teams, the Vikings are probably the closest to a Super Bowl. Last year, with Sam Darnold, they went 14-3. They have a great supporting cast on offense, including the arguably best receiver in football in Justin Jefferson. Their defense was great last year, too, and they’ve made several high-profile additions to that unit this offseason. Rodgers might be an upgrade over Darnold, maybe putting the Vikings over the hump.

The Vikings selected quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 draft. He missed all of last season with an injury, but presumably, he’s the future under center for the Vikings.

Do they want to delay McCarthy seeing the field another year? If they sign Rodgers, he will almost certainly start. Maybe McCarthy is still recovering from his injury, which could cause the Vikings to not rush him back.

If Russini is correct, then Rodgers is waiting for Minnesota, while the Steelers and Giants are waiting on Rodgers. It’s a complicated situation with a lot of moving parts. The Steelers might have to start considering their non-Rodgers options although they aren’t pretty. The Steelers don’t want to be the odd team out in this situation.