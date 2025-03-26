Russell Wilson Posts First Message As Giants’ Quarterback

Russell Wilson is making the news official. Hours after he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants, cementing his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson took to Twitter to share his first message with his new team.

“Been here before… can’t wait to do it again. #Metlife @Giants,” Wilson tweeted, sharing a photo of his new home stadium.

A year after visiting but not signing with New York, he inked a one-year deal worth up to $21 million to presumably be the Giants’ starting quarterback. He signed even before Aaron Rodgers officially made his decision, though itself is another clue the Giants expected Rodgers to sign elsewhere. It leaves Pittsburgh as the most logical, and perhaps only, place for him to sign.

Despite his long career, Wilson has played just two games in the Giants’ stadium. Both were victories; 23-0 in 2013 and 24-7 in 2017. Wilson played well in both, combining to throw four touchdowns to just one interception. In his second Steelers’ start, Wilson faced the Giants in 2024, leading another victory.

Wilson will also get to face his former former team in 2025 when the Giants travel to Denver and face the Broncos during the regular season. It could be redemption after Wilson didn’t play against Denver with Pittsburgh in 2024, held out due to a calf strain. If he re-signs and sticks around for 2026, the Giants will take on his former former former team in the Seattle Seahawks.

His next media session will be one worth watching. As he always does, Wilson will surely say the right things. He had a great experience in Pittsburgh, there’s no ill-will, and he’s excited for his next chapter in New York. But for a player who wanted to return to the Steelers and a team that was publicly open to his return, even if that clearly wasn’t the case, commentary from both sides of what happened the past three months is a headline waiting to be written.

UPDATE (12:20 AM): Wilson also shared this to his Instagram story, telling WR George Pickens he’ll miss him.