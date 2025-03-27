Russell Wilson Calls 2024 Choice Between Steelers, Giants A ‘Close Decision’

Last year, QB Russell Wilson had the choice between the Steelers and the Giants. He chose the Steelers, and if he had his druthers, he likely would have done so again. After signing with the Giants, however, he reflected on last year’s process. He met with HC Brian Daboll and company then, liked what he heard, and is ready for the future there.

“I’m excited to play with [Daboll]. I had a great meeting with him last year, and it was a close decision”, Wilson said of his choice between the Steelers and Giants in 2024. How close it actually was, we’ll likely never know, but he has obvious motivation to portray it as such now.

According to recent reports, Russell Wilson very much hoped to re-sign with the Steelers pretty much right up until he agreed with a contract with the Giants. That would be consistent with his public comments, though he would have never presented any other front. The man is incapable of portraying anything in a negative light in front of a microphone. And now it’s the Giants’ turn to have their praises sung.

“I know a lot of people that know him well, too, and vice versa. I’m excited to get after it”, Russell Wilson said of working with his new head coach, going from Mike Tomlin with the Steelers now to Daboll with the Giants. “Watching the film, there’s a lot of things that I’ve done in the past that he’s done. He’s just got such a creative mind. You can see it on film, so I’m excited about that opportunity”.

Despite reaching the Pro Bowl a year ago, Pittsburgh appears to have had no interest in re-signing Russell Wilson this offseason. The team’s five-game losing streak to end the previous season certainly played a role, but it seems there was more. The Steelers are looking to go in a different direction, reserving Wilson likely only for an emergency situation.

In New York, Wilson likely has a chance to be the starter, though he likely would have started for the Steelers as well. Pittsburgh is headhunting for Aaron Rodgers at the moment, doing so after failing to re-sign Justin Fields. Would Rodgers have been their first choice had he been available immediately, or was Fields their preferred resolution?

Prior to signing with the Steelers last year, Russell Wilson already had a borderline Hall-of-Fame career. He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and was perennially a Pro Bowler. A blockbuster trade in 2022 sent him to the Denver Broncos, where he had a tumultuous tenure. It came to a head in 2023 after pairing with HC Sean Payton, with whom he didn’t particularly get along.

Now Wilson is on his fourth team in five seasons, going from the Seahawks to the Broncos to the Steelers and now the Giants. He still flashes talent, but there’s a reason he signed for only a little over $10 million plus incentives. And that’s why he is no longer with the Steelers.