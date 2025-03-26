Rodney Harrison: DK Metcalf Acquisition Should Be ‘Wake-Up Call’ To George Pickens

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted George Pickens three years ago, he’s largely been their only true playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. That’s set to change in 2025. The Steelers made the bold move of trading for WR DK Metcalf just before free agency began, and based on the massive contract they gave him, it’s clear that they view him as their first option at the position. For Pickens, former NFL defensive back Rodney Harrison thinks it should be “wake-up call.”
“Every time we’re down there [Pittsburgh], we talk to some people within the organization, they say the same thing,” Harrison said Wednesday about Pickens while speaking with the Football Night In America crew. “He’s immature. He’s a kid that has all the talent in the world. This should be a wake-up call, because he was supposed to be the number one receiver. They paid DK Metcalf $150 million to come in here and be that guy. Because they can’t depend on you, because they can’t trust you.”
Talent has never been the issue with Pickens. He has struggled with consistency, especially in 2024. However, part of that is probably due to the consistently inconsistent quarterback play the Steelers have dealt with during Pickens’ time in Pittsburgh.
Harrison makes a good point though. Especially coming into 2024, with a supposedly improved QB situation, the Steelers hoped George Pickens could step up and be that guy. He had his moments, but didn’t perform up to the standard of a true No. 1 receiver. By giving Metcalf as much money as they did, it seems clear that the Steelers feel more confident in Metcalf holding down that role.
Responding to Harrison, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy expressed optimism about the new receiving duo.
“They’ve got a chance to do something special,” Dungy said. “To me, these guys have a chance to do what [Ja’Marr] Chase and [Tee] Higgins are doing in Cincinnati.”
Metcalf and Pickens aren’t on that level, at least not right now. Neither of them eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last year and the two combined for only eight touchdowns. Given competent quarterback play, the potential is there. But the Steelers are behind their divisional foes in that regard.
Pickens’ contract is a crucial part of this. He’s going into the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. The Bengals could be setting a trend, by giving both of their big-time receivers massive contracts. The Steelers have already given one of those contracts to Metcalf. If Pickens’ 2025 season is similar to 2024, he won’t receive a massive second contract from the Steelers.