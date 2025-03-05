Richard Sherman: Steelers Must Do Something Drastic At QB To Avoid ‘Spinning Their Wheels’

It’s a topic that’s been talked to death throughout the offseason, but it remains true. The Steelers don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback, and they don’t seem to be in an advantageous position to acquire one. With the 21st pick in the draft, there are only two players at the position who are locks to go in the first round in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Both will likely be gone when the Steelers are on the clock. With that in mind, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman thinks the Steelers need to take a drastic measure to find their next QB.

“I think you do something you’ve never done,” Sherman said Wednesday via the Richard Sherman Podcast. “You make a really crazy trade and try to get in the top five and get a quarterback….I think they gotta make a move to finally get a franchise quarterback in the draft and shake things up.”

That’s something the Steelers haven’t been able to do since Ben Roethlisberger retired. The main reason is because they’ve been picking in the bottom half of the first round. They could always take a quarterback with the 21st overall selection. In this draft, though, that feels like a reach.

Aside from a few cases, the general consensus is that Ward and Sanders will be top-10 picks, at the lowest. To do what Sherman is suggesting requires a lot of assets since Pittsburgh would be moving up approximately 15 places in the draft order. Sherman talked about some of the players Pittsburgh could move in order to make such a trade.

“I’m not sure who that trade is, you only have a few pieces,” Sherman said. “You only have [George] Pickens, Minkah [Fitzpatrick], T.J. [Watt]. Those are pretty much your biggest tradable pieces. The options outside of that are pretty slim.”

And therein lies the dilemma. The Steelers are going to have to part with some assets and draft capital if they want to move up. Some think Pittsburgh should make a franchise-altering move by trading some of those players. Yet, that’s not how Pittsburgh typically does business. Watt is in line for a contract extension, and the Steelers have given no indication of trading George Pickens. It also wouldn’t make a ton of sense to trade up for a quarterback while simultaneously sending away the only high-end pass catcher on the roster.

So, Pittsburgh finds itself between a rock and a hard place. To Sherman’s credit, his idea would at least set the franchise in a new direction. Aside from Justin Fields showing more growth in 2025, there isn’t really an option for the Steelers to find their franchise QB this offseason. While Sherman’s idea isn’t how the Steelers tend to do business, it could finally break the cycle they’ve been stuck in over the past few years.