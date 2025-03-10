RGIII: ‘Russell Wilson Should Be Back As The Steelers QB’ After DK Metcalf Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to acquire WR DK Metcalf via trade, but will QB Russell Wilson join him? The two spent three seasons together with the Seahawks and continue to enjoy a c lose relationship. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the trade has nothing to do with Wilson. Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III argues that it should.

Among the many reacting to the trade for Metcalf was Griffin, writing, “Russell Wilson should be back as the Steelers QB”. He pointed out that Metcalf had his highest totals in yards, touchdowns, and wins playing with Wilson. For the past three seasons, he has played with Geno Smith as his quarterback, whom Seattle also intends to trade.

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 10, 2025

But should the Steelers reunite DK Metcalf with Russell Wilson, doing so on their own dime? We know that the two had a good rapport, but what does that mean for 2025? Between 2019-2021, Wilson and Metcalf connected on 216 of 358 attempts for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. While the completion percentage isn’t sterling, Metcalf is a downfield player. He owns a career 12.7-yard average depth of target, which was 13.1 during Wilson’s overlapping tenure.

If it were the Steelers’ plan to re-sign Russell Wilson, trading for DK Metcalf makes a ton of sense. They clearly worked well together and he fits the style of play that catered to Wilson’s strengths. It doesn’t follow as a given, however, that acquiring Metcalf makes re-signing Wilson wise.

Russell Wilson is still the same player the Steelers saw last season, even if he would have Metcalf and (theoretically) George Pickens to throw to. It’s true that part of their late-season slide had to do with Pickens’ time lost due to injury, and they would have a much better receiving corps to support whoever their quarterback is.

But while Wilson would profit from Metcalf, so would any quarterback the Steelers acquire. Whether that’s Justin Fields or Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers or Jaxson Dart, any of them would like the opportunity to throw to one of the most physically imposing athletes in the NFL.

Over the course of his six-year career, DK Metcalf has 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He owned a career 14.4-yard average per catch, which was slightly higher with Russell Wilson. Last season, George Pickens averaged 15.3 yards per catch with the Steelers, and Calvin Austin III 15.2. Pickens averaged 16.3 yards with Wilson, Austin 14.7. Clearly, Metcalf would have a deep-ball passer with the Steelers if they re-signed Wilson.

But how much better does Metcalf make the Steelers that changes the Russell Wilson-led team that lost its last five games, during which time they never scored more than 17 points? Sure, you can rattle off the list of excuses—the odd scheduling, the quality of opponent, team health. But good teams can’t go into the playoffs cold, and whether Wilson could keep them warm enough is very questionable.