Reports: Steelers Signing WR DK Metcalf To $150 Million Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a blockbuster trade and offering a blockbuster contract. As part of the trade for WR DK Metcalf, the Steelers are giving him a 5-year, $150 million contract, per Ian Rapoport.

Per me and @TomPelissero: DK Metcalf gets a 5-year, $150M contract along with it. https://t.co/n18g7aF6ck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

It’s a massive contact to secure Metcalf long-term. He receives what he reportedly sought, a long-term deal averaging $30 million per season. It makes him among the highest paid receivers in football and keeps him in Pittsburgh for the future.

According to Over The Cap, his $30 million APY would currently be a three-way tie for the fifth highest-paid WR in the league. He is in a tie with Tyreek Hill and Brandon Aiyuk while trailing Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Jefferson. The Steelers were reportedly in on Aiyuk last offseason, but after the WR room struggled in 2024, they pulled the trigger on making one of the splashiest moves in franchise history.

The Steelers are sending a second round pick as part of the deal. Seattle reportedly initially wanted a first and third round pick but the compensation to pay Metcalf helped drive the price down.

Reportedly, Metcalf wanted to play for a warm-weather team but the Steelers’ ability to give him a contract of this caliber played a role in landing him in Pittsburgh.

Now, Pittsburgh’s next mission will be finding a quarterback to throw to him. Will it be former teammate Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or someone else? That’s to be determined. But the Steelers offseason is off to a hot start.