Reports: Seahawks Trade Geno Smith To Raiders, Shaking Up QB Carousel

A big shakeup in the quarterback landscape on the eve of free agency weekend. The Seattle Seahawks have traded veteran QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick, temporarily solving the Raiders’ quarterback vacancy while creating a new one for the Seahawks.

Sources to The Insiders: The #Seahawks are trading QB Geno Smith to the #Raiders in exchange for a third round pick. Seattle had contract discussions with Smith recently. In the end, they decide to move him to Vegas for a reunion with Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/mBpmjjNL2Z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2025

Rumblings over the potential move had picked up in recent days but the talks apparently went fast. Reportedly, Seattle and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, opening the door for a trade. Smith has one year left on his deal. Reportedly, an extension in Las Vegas is likely at or above $40 million per season.

Presumably, this takes the Raiders out of the market for a veteran quarterback. Previously, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson had been floated in connection with Las Vegas. Fields could have fit well under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly while Wilson had obvious connections to his former head coach Pete Carroll.

Ultimately, Carroll landed one of his former quarterbacks. But it was Geno Smith, not Russell Wilson.

While the quarterback-needy teams swap around, speculation will immediately begin as to what direction Seattle goes in at quarterback. Would Wilson have interest in returning to the organization that drafted him? Will the Seahawks be in the market for Fields?

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones hints Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold could be on Seattle’s radar. Darnold is slated to hit free agency, though the Vikings are hopeful they can re-sign him.

The Seahawks have been rumored as a potential Sam Darnold landing spot, and now they have a clear opening for the soon-to-be free agent. The Seahawks are taking on a very new look this offseason. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 8, 2025

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini connects more dots and points out Darnold is looking for a three-year deal.

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak coached Sam Darnold so there is familiarity. Let’s see if Seattle will be willing to give Darnold at least a three year contract, which is what he’s looking for at his next stop. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2025

With Smith in Las Vegas and should Darnold sign in Seattle with Minnesota sticking with J.J. McCarthy, it’s one fewer team looking for a quarterback. That will limit the options for the likes of Fields and Wilson. Still, the New York Jets and New York Giants could be potential landing spots as could either returning to Pittsburgh.

There’s more questions than answers. The Steelers haven’t answered any of theirs either, still without a starting quarterback under contract 48 hours away from the legal tampering opening up. Buckle up.