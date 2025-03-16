Reports: Ravens Signing QB Cooper Rush

The Baltimore Ravens have a new backup for Lamar Jackson. Per multiple reports, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have agreed to terms with former Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on a two-year deal worth up to $12.2 million.

Rush started eight games for Dallas last season in place of an injured Dak Prescott, and he has 14 career starts in his career with a 9-5 record. In 2024, he threw for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns with five interceptions. He also saw significant action in 2022, starting five games and going 4-1, throwing for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three picks.

Baltimore will be the first stop of Rush’s career outside of Dallas. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan, and has been with the team for seven seasons.

The Ravens had Josh Johnson as the backup to Lamar Jackson last season, but the team moves on and goes with Cooper Rush, who has a decent amount of starting experience and was one of the better quarterbacks remaining on the market.

Per Schefter, Rush will get $4.2 million guaranteed over the life of his deal.

With Rush headed to Baltimore, it also eliminates a potential signing for the Steelers if the team can’t agree to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers. It will also put the Cowboys in the market for a backup quarterback, and with an already-thinning market, the options for Pittsburgh are dwindling if Rodgers signs elsewhere.

The Ravens also have Devin Leary behind Jackson, but Rush will serve as the primary backup, with Leary or another quarterback likely being the emergency third quarterback on gameday. While he doesn’t offer the same rushing ability as Jackson (no pun intended), Rush has been one of the more reliable backups in the league over the past few seasons, and he brings a steady presence that the Ravens can rely on if Jackson has to miss time.