Reports: Bengals Re-Sign TE Mike Gesicki To Three-Year Deal

In the midst of an eventful offseason that has seen the Cincinnati Bengals part ways with guard Alex Cappa and let star pass rusher and 2025 NFL sack king Trey Hendrickson seek a trade, the Bengals continue to ensure that some of their key offensive weapons around QB Joe Burrow return.

On Saturday, the Bengals re-signed veteran tight end Mike Gesicki to a three-year, $25.5 million deal, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out the news moments ago.

Last season, in his first season with the Bengals, Gesicki hauled in 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns, serving as a key weapon for Burrow and the Bengals at the TE position. He came into the season believing he could still put up big numbers at the TE position, and followed through in his first season with the Bengals.

Gesicki joined the Bengals as a free agent last offseason after coming off of a disappointing 2023 season with the New England Patriots in which he hauled in just 29 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Penn State tight end, who was a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft, played 523 snaps last season for the Bengals, grading out at a 71.5 overall from Pro Football Focus.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Gesicki will receive $12 million in the first year of the deal.

During the 2024 season, Gesicki saw a total of 82 targets. From an alignment perspective, Gesicki aligned in the slot 336 times, was out wide 120 times, and was in-line just 66 times for the Bengals.

Against the Steelers in two games last season, Gesicki hauled in 13 receptions for 121 yards on 15 targets. He had five receptions for 53 yards in the Week 13 44-38 loss to the Steelers, and then had eight receptions for 68 yards in the Week 18 19-17 win.