Reports: Bengals Making ‘Significant Progress’ Toward Signing WRs Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

In the coming days, the Cincinnati Bengals could hand out a pair of mega-wide receiver deals. With Ja’Marr Chase entering the last year of his contract and Tee Higgins franchise tagged for the second-straight season, the Bengals are reportedly making progress toward getting deals done with both. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the franchise is working to get both finalized “as soon as possible.” NFL Network offers even stronger terms that “significant progress” has been made with both Chase and Higgins.

Neither contract will be cheap although Chase’s figures to be record setting. Not just for the position, certain to beat Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid wide receiver, but potentially the highest-paid non-quarterback in football. That’s currently held by Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett at $40 million per season and even if Chase doesn’t touch those heights, he should become the highest-paid offensive player among non-quarterbacks. A little less sexy of a headline but big money just the same.

Chase is coming off a Triple Crown season, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He finished 2024 with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns. He averaged over 100 yards per game.

Higgins’ numbers and contract weren’t, and won’t, be as gaudy. But the Bengals have prioritized keeping Higgins, a big-bodied receiver and playmaker in his own right, as Robin to Chase’s Batman. Despite being limited by injuries, Higgins found the end zone 10 times in 2024, nearly once every seven receptions. That included a three-touchdown performance in a critical late-season win over the Denver Broncos.

A long-term deal for Higgins will likely hover around the $30 million mark. Perhaps he’ll try to surpass the five-year, $150 million deal the Steelers gave WR DK Metcalf.

With Joe Burrow at quarterback, the Bengals are poised to maintain one of the NFL’s most potent passing attacks. They will sacrifice defense as they are on the cusp of losing NFL 2024 sack leader DE Trey Hendrickson. It remains the Bengals’ biggest concern coming off an unsuccessful 2025 in which the team missed the postseason largely because of their defense. But that could be addressed on cheap rookie contracts in the draft and the Bengals would apparently rather preserve their strength than try to balance out their roster.