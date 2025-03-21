Reports: Aaron Rodgers Visiting Steelers But ‘No Deal Is Done Or Imminent’

Aaron Rodgers making the trip to Pittsburgh is the surest sign yet of him becoming the Steelers’ next quarterback. But nothing is done until it’s done. According to Tom Pelissero, a contract isn’t inevitable. Adding onto Gerry Dulac’s report of Rodgers making his way to town, Pelissero says Rodgers is talking with the Steelers, including owner Art Rooney II. But he’s not necessarily talking contract.

“No deal is done or imminent. But Rodgers spent time with coaches — another sign he’s seriously considering playing his 21st season in Pittsburgh,” Pelissero tweeted.

Free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers visited the #Steelers facility today, as @gerrydulac reported. No deal is done or imminent. But Rodgers spent time with coaches — another sign he’s seriously considering playing his 21st season in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/84hb6YYfEx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a similar sentiment, tweeting “no deal is close.”

Aaron Rodgers is visiting the Steelers’ training facility today and meeting with their coaching staff, as @gerrydulac reported. No deal at this time is close, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2025

Dulac’s own reporting supports the notion, writing for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that today’s mission is closer to a meet and greet.

“However, sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with team owner Art Rooney II, coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan.”

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, one of her sources says “it’s possible an agreement is reached today.”

The plan in Pittsburgh is for Aaron Rodgers to visit with Steelers coaches. Pittsburgh has kept its offer open to the four-time MVP, and one source says “it’s possible an agreement is reached today.” pic.twitter.com/jaS2nbLbDV — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 21, 2025

It explains why Tomlin and Khan didn’t make the trip to Michigan for the Wolverines’ Pro Day, a regular stop on their draft trail.

But it’s a clear sign Aaron Rodgers intends to play in 2025. The longer it’s taken Rodgers to decide his future, the more the notion of retirement has been floated, at least by the national media. At 41 with a Hall of Fame career, he’d have good reason to move on with his life’s work. But there’s little indication Rodgers wants his 2024 season to be his final one, a miserable 5-12 slog with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants and Steelers reportedly have had standing offers to Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings had been considering pursuing him but reportedly are out of the running – for now, at least – and that could be speeding up Rodgers’ decision.

On paper, Pittsburgh is the more attractive option compared to New York. A head coach Rodgers likes and respects, a more stable franchise, a team more likely to be in the playoff hunt come late December. Adding WR DK Metcalf also provides a massive boost to the Steelers’ passing game regardless who is at quarterback.

But today’s meeting might not be about putting pen to paper. It could just be a chance for Rodgers to truly get to know the entire organization. That even includes Tomlin, who has had little personal interaction with Rodgers over the years along with Khan and Rooney. Perhaps it’ll include time with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, two men Rodgers would work with daily should he sign with Pittsburgh.

A decision seems near. But the wait may continue a little while longer.