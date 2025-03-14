Report: WR Cooper Kupp To Sign With Seahawks

Despite reportedly having interest in former Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp during the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not have him on their roster in 2025. Following his release by the Rams, Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks, per a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X.

Homecoming: Former #Rams WR Cooper Kupp is signing with the NFC West rival #Seahawks, sources tell The Insiders. A Yakima native and Eastern Washington alum, Kupp now heads to Seattle, where he’ll get to face his old team twice this season. pic.twitter.com/Agtlxb5rLR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2025

It’s reportedly a three-year deal worth $45 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X.

Comp update: Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks reached agreement on a three-year, $45 million deal, per source. https://t.co/KraJBbHHJ3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2025

After winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 following a year that saw him total 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, Kupp has struggled to stay healthy over the past three seasons. He’s only played in 33 games during that span, and while he’s been productive when he’s been on the field with 201 receptions for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns since 2022, his lack of availability led the Rams to move on from him this offseason.

The Steelers lessened their need at receiver after the team acquired WR DK Metcalf via trade, but Cooper Kupp could’ve still filled a role in the slot. It would’ve given Pittsburgh an excellent wide receiver room after it was a position of weakness over the past few seasons, but the Steelers as of now will rely on Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson in the slot.

In Seattle, Kupp will join a receiver room that was just gutted with Tyler Lockett’s release and DK Metcalf being traded to the Steelers. He joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and recently signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to catch passes from splash FA signing QB Sam Darnold.

If he can stay healthy, the signing might be one of the best of the offseason. That’s the big question, but the Seahawks must feel comfortable enough taking the risk for a high-upside receiver who has been among the NFL’s best in the past.

The Steelers have also brought back WRs Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek as additional depth at the position, and it remains to be seen if the team will make another notable acquisition in free agency. The draft also remains an option for the Steelers to bolster their wide receiver depth, but after acquiring Metcalf, it’s not a major position of need for the Steelers anymore.