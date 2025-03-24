Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Meeting With Steelers Ahead Of Pro Day

The University of Texas is holding its Pro Day on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to familiarize themselves with quarterback Quinn Ewers. Per John Hendrix of Athlon Sports, the Steelers are meeting with Ewers ahead of Texas’ Pro Day.

Can confirm Texas QB Quinn Ewers is having dinner with the Saints on Monday night. He's also meeting with the Jets, Raiders and Steelers today and will also meet with the Dolphins after Pro Day. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) March 24, 2025

The Steelers also held a formal meeting with Ewers at the NFL Combine, so they’re continuing to show interest in the mid-round quarterback. In addition to the Steelers, Hendrix reported that Ewers would have dinner with the New Orleans Saints and also meet with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins.

It will be interesting to see who the Steelers send to Austin for Texas’ Pro Day. Notable prospects include CB Jahdae Barron, WRs Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, DL Vernon Broughton, and Alfred Collins, OTs Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, Ewers, and others. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers sent some front-office higher-ups.

The Steelers are pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers and also signed QB Mason Rudolph in free agency, but the team is still expected to draft a quarterback. Once a potential first-round pick, accuracy concerns and struggles against pressure have led Ewers to be considered a likely mid-late-round prospect. In a draft profile for Steelers Depot, Nate Kosko gave him a fifth-round grade.

With the Steelers unlikely to draft a quarterback until at least Day 2, Ewers could be a potential option the team considers and tries to develop behind a veteran.

Ewers began his career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. Last season, he threw for 3,472 yards with an SEC-high 31 touchdowns but also a conference-high 12 interceptions. For his career, he’s thrown for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. At the NFL Combine, Ewers measured in at 6021 and 214 pounds.

While the Steelers have been linked to Jaxson Dart and Will Howard, Dart may go off the board before Pittsburgh can select at No. 21 overall, and with Pittsburgh not having a second-round pick, they could miss out on someone like Howard or Tyler Shough. Given that the Steelers had a formal meeting with Quinn Ewers at the Combine and are now meeting with him ahead of his Pro Day, he’s a name to watch, given Pittsburgh’s interest and need at quarterback.