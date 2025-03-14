Report: Steelers Will Host Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten For Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten for a pre-draft visit, per The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He becomes the latest running back in whom the Steelers are showing clear interest. Kansas State RB DJ Giddens and Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson also have visits that are either completed or reportedly scheduled.

The Pittsburgh Steelers & Dallas Cowboys will host Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten on 30 visits. Tuten posted position-best results in the 40 (4.32) and Vertical Jump (40.5"), finished 2nd in the Broad (10'10") at the NFL Combine. Rushed for 1,159 yards, 15 TDs in '24. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 14, 2025

Tuten measured in at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at 5092, 206 pounds and ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash. That was the fastest time at the position. The Steelers have been lacking a home-run hitter at the position who can find a crease and turn it into a 50-yard touchdown from time to time, and Tuten could fit that description.

The Steelers only get 30 pre-draft visitors plus local prospects who don’t count toward the allotted maximum amount, so it’s notable that they continue to scout the running back position up close and personal.

Last year, five out of the Steelers’ seven draft picks were pre-draft visitors, and that has been a long-term trend for the organization. The Steelers don’t often hide their interest in prospects.

Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, so they need a replacement for over 50 percent of the total snaps at running back. Jaylen Warren had a second-round RFA tender placed on him and the Steelers also signed Kenneth Gainwell, but they probably need to also find another option in the draft.

Tuten started his career at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final two seasons. At Tech, he played in 24 games and had 356 carries for 2,022 yards and 25 TDs. He also chipped in another 320 yards and four TDs on 50 receptions.

Along with his success as a running back, Tuten is a solid return specialist. He had 22 returns at Virginia Tech with an average of 28.2 yards, including two kick-return touchdowns in 2023.

