Report: Steelers To Host Three Long Snappers For Workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host a trio of long snappers for workouts in the near future, according to Pro Snapper Tracker on X. Peter Bowden, Matt Hembrough and Sean Wracher are slated to visit the team for a workout.

Bowden was an undrafted free agent in 2024 and initially signed with the Green Bay Packers. He stuck with them until August when he was released and eventually landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in November for one week before being released. He has not appeared in any NFL games. He played college football at the University of Wisconsin, so he likely knows Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig.

Hembrough was an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent nearly a year with the Arizona Cardinals before being released last April. He has not appeared in an NFL game. He went to Oklahoma State University.

Sean Wracher does not appear to have ever been under contract with an NFL team, but he was Indiana University’s long snapper through the 2023 season.

There isn’t a ton of experience among the group, but only 32 long snappers have jobs during the season, and sometimes the contributors can come from unlikely places. Just ask former Steelers long snapper Jared Retkofsky, who was working for a furniture moving company before signing with the Steelers and winning a Super Bowl.

I wouldn’t read too much into it as Christian Kuntz signed a three-year contract last offseason as the team’s long snapper. They host long snappers every offseason to have a pipeline in case of an emergency. You never know when Kuntz might get injured and the next Retkofsky may be called into the fray. It’s good business. Maybe news will also surface about kickers or punters coming in for workouts as a natural pairing with the long snappers being in town.