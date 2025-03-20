Report: Steelers OL Coach Attends William & Mary Pro Day To Watch Small School Stud

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be done adding to their offensive line. Despite it being a heavy focus of their past two drafts, the Steelers have eyes on the 2025 class’ top small-school name. According to Draft Diamonds, offensive line coach Isaac Williams is at William & Mary to check out OT Charles Grant during his Thursday workout.

UPDATE (3:01 PM): Per Draft Diamonds, it’s actually assistant o-line coach Isaac Williams in attendance, not Pat Meyer.

#Giants #Ravens #Broncos #Steelers #Falcons all have OL coaches at the William and Mary Pro Day to watch Charles Grant — Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) March 20, 2025

It is actually their Asst. Isaac Williams! I was told it was their OL coach but it is their assistant — Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) March 20, 2025

It’s Williams’ first known stop of the pre-draft process.

Grant is regarded as this year’s top FCS prospect and a potential late first-round prospect. It’s hard to envision him landing in Pittsburgh but the Steelers are at least doing their homework. It’s also worth noting Grant hails from Mike Tomlin’s alma mater.

A three-year starter for the Tribe, Grant had a decorated college career. As a senior in 2024, he was named a consensus FCS first-team All-American. A team captain, he started 41 career games and recently got to impress on big stages, attending the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. At Indy, he checked in at 6047, 311 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms. He didn’t go through testing except for the bench press, posting 19 reps of 225 pounds.

In our scouting report, Tom Mead praised Grant for his quickness off the ball and how thoroughly he dominated at the FCS level. His wrestling background also gives him an advantage. Negatively, he noted Grant’s pad level can rise and quick pass rushers can give him problems. Overall, Mead concluded:

“Overall, Grant is of solid size, and his length also looks good. He has very good athleticism and quickness. His snap quickness, play strength, and patience help to mirror and sustain in pass protection. His punch timing and placement of his hands are very good, and he consistently works to refit as needed. Twists, stunts, and recognizing blitzers highlight his very good awareness. He has the quickness and agility to play in a zone scheme and the aggressiveness and strength on power runs.

Areas to improve include more consistent pad level, recognizing rushers coming across his face, and timing on cut blocks. Displaying more quickness while pulling and effectiveness on screens would be beneficial. Additionally, he will probably need to add some weight to put more sand in the pants.”

He gave Grant a third/fourth-round grade. A separate account described Grant as a prospect outside-zone teams, like the scheme Pittsburgh runs, would “love” and noted pass protection is his biggest question mark.

William & Mary LT Charles Grant #BuildingTheBoard William & Mary’s pro day is tomorrow, and all eyes are going to be on Grant. If he tests the way I think he can, don’t be surprised if he starts climbing up draft boards. Teams that lean on outside zone runs are going to love… pic.twitter.com/rjXdLAd28T — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 20, 2025

Mock Draft Database slots him as a third-round selection but CBS Sports’ Mike Renner recently mocked Grant 32nd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. In a weaker tackle class, Grant’s value could get pushed up.

Without a second-round selection, Pittsburgh would need to either trade up or hope Grant falls to No. 83 in the third round. Neither outcome seems likely, but Williams’ visit speaks to a Steelers’ team still looking for offensive line help. Broderick Jones is entering a make-or-break third season and depth at tackle is thin.