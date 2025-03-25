Report: Steelers Host WR Terrace Marshall For Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted not a prospect but NFL player in WR Terrace Marshall for a visit Tuesday, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

Marshall has appeared to have gone unsigned, with Wilson indicating he has an upcoming visit with the Tennessee Titans, too.

#Steelers hosted veteran wide receiver Terrace Marshall for a visit today, per a league source, #Titans up next Wednesday @KPRC2 Former #Panthers second-round pick has 67 career catches, 808 yards, one touchdown @LSUfootball #NFLFreeAgency — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2025

A former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2021, Marshall has had a disappointing NFL career. Appearing in 43 games over four seasons, he’s caught just 67 passes for 808 yards and one touchdown. His most productive year occurred in 2022, finishing with 28 receptions, 490 yards, and his lone NFL touchdown. He averaged a healthy 17.5 yards per reception.

But he struggled to see the field in 2023 despite playing for a Panthers team that lacked established wide receivers. Marshall finished the year with just 19 grabs. Carried through the summer of 2024, the new Carolina regime waived him at the final cutdowns in August. He spent six weeks on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad before being released and signed by the Las Vegas Raiders. Marshall appeared in seven games, catching three passes on six targets for 41 yards.

His first unofficial touchdown came against the Steelers during the 2021 preseason. He caught three passes for 43 yards and this score off a screen pass in a 34-9 win.

Marshall was a classic height/weight/speed prospect coming out of LSU. He weighed in at 6024, 205 pounds and ran a 4.40 40 with a 39-inch vertical and 10’5″ broad jump. At the time, our scouting report praised his route running and after-catch ability. In 2020, he hauled in 48 receptions for more than 700 yards and 10 touchdowns, while in 2019, he complemented a potent Tigers’ offense that featured QB Joe Burrow, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

But he’s yet to replicate his college success at the NFL level. If Marshall winds up being signed, he’ll battle for a roster spot come the summer. His lack of special teams value—just 14 career such snaps—will hurt him.

Pittsburgh traded for WR DK Metcalf this offseason while re-signing Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller. George Pickens and Calvin Austin III return, while Roman Wilson looks to make an impact in his second season after missing nearly all of his rookie year.