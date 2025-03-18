Report: Steelers Feel ‘Closer’ To Resolution With Aaron Rodgers

While the football world waits on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do, the Pittsburgh Steelers feel increasingly confident a resolution at quarterback is coming soon enough. According to a Tuesday tweet from reporter Josina Anderson, the team is “closer” to an outcome that presumably means Rodgers is set to sign with the Steelers.

Worth Noting: One league source told me earlier today that the #Steelers* feel like they're "getting closer" on their quarterback situation. In their mind, that optimism pertained to Aaron Rodgers. Let's see…if that sentiment is mutually* held towards the consummation of a… pic.twitter.com/5QG2oju33Z — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2025

Like everything else related to Rodgers’ decision, Anderson’s tweet is vague and certainly not ironclad. But the tea leaves suggest good news for a franchise that has targeted Rodgers since last week.

Circumstances seemingly haven’t changed. The New York Giants remain involved, the Steelers have made an offer, and retirement is a possible option. But stagnation could be the element that speeds up Rodgers’ decision. Reportedly, he’d prefer to sign with the Minnesota Vikings but given that they haven’t thrown their hat into the ring, the odds of that happening are dwindling. Reporters like Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler also consider that an unlikely outcome.

Assuming so, it leaves the Steelers and Giants for Rodgers, and presumably he knows by now which team he’d pick. Despite New York reportedly having a better contract offer, Pittsburgh is the more logical landing spot. They have a competitive team that is consistently in the playoff mix, traded for WR DK Metcalf, and offer more stability than a Giants regime entering 2025 squarely on the hot seat.

Pittsburgh’s local media market is also calmer than what Rodgers would continue to face if he stayed in the New York/New Jersey area. Rodgers and Mike Tomlin have mutual respect for each other as grizzled veterans of their jobs. Rodgers is the longest-tenured active quarterback, Tomlin the longest-tenured active head coach.

Still, no decision has been made. And there’s no timeline on when it will happen. With few alternatives they want to turn to, the Steelers are waiting on Rodgers. It’s already been a week. The team is content sticking it out a little while longer.