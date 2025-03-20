Report: Steelers Bring Back EDGE Jeremiah Moon On One-Year Deal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Jeremiah Moon is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports.

#Steelers re-signed edge Jeremiah Moon to one-year contract, per a league source @KPRC2

Deal negotiated by Harold Lewis, Ezra Thompson and Chad Berger of @NSAFootball — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2025

Moon’s return comes after Pittsburgh opted against tendering him. An exclusive rights free agent who would’ve been tendered cheaply, it’s not clear why the team decided against the move and why they’re now deciding to bring him back.

Moon spent 2024 with the Steelers after being claimed on waivers early in the offseason from the Baltimore Ravens. He played 13 games with the Steelers, serving as depth at outside linebacker and also playing special teams. He finished the season with nine total tackles, including five solo. His most notable play came in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, blocking a punt in a Steelers’ win.

The Steelers blocked another punt, their fourth of the past two seasons. Breaking down how Jeremiah Moon got so free, what the job of the PP is, and how the Raiders screwed up. #Steelers https://t.co/isontnrmgI pic.twitter.com/MAaVmNVSAM — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 14, 2024

His defensive role diminished after the team acquired OLB Preston Smith, but Jeremiah Moon still logged 111 defensive snaps for the Steelers. With 222 special teams snaps, most of his value came on football’s third phase An ankle injury in training camp meant he was a little slower to get going, and the team activated him off injured reserve on October 5.

After a college career at Florida, Jeremiah Moon signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent 2022 on the practice squad, and while he began the 2023 season on Baltimore’s practice squad, he wound up playing in eight games, forcing two fumbles and registering 12 total tackles. Baltimore waived him on January 25, 2024 and the Steelers claimed him the next day.

Pittsburgh now has T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and Moon as their top four outside linebackers. Offseason addition Malik Harrison, primarily an off-ball linebacker, has also logged time as an outside linebacker. EDGE rusher is one of the few positions the Steelers seemingly don’t need to add to the rest of the offseason, though they’ll naturally bring in a couple of undrafted free agents as training camp depth and to possibly land on the practice squad.